UPDATED: Spencer Township home a total loss, pets perish in fire Dennis Thomsen was on his way home with a truck full of hay, his mind on feeding his horses, when he saw black smoke billowing into the sky from a distance. Read More

Crystal Lake Winter Festival organizers hoping for cold With an up-and-down winter season so far this year, conditions are officially up in the air regarding next weekend’s Crystal Lake Winter Festival. Days in January have exceeded 50-degree temperatures, but festival organizers are hoping a string of cold temperatures expected this coming week will help create ideal conditions on Feb. 11. Read More

Historic Belding-Greenville football rivalry abruptly halted Last season was considered the 99th meeting between the Belding Redskins and the Greenville Yellow Jackets, one of the oldest high school football rivalries in Michigan. The two teams may never face each other again. Read More

Lakeview High School senior applies for, receives DNR grant Harley Kahl, 17, has been interested in the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) from a young age. The Lakeview High School senior has participated and continues to participate in DNR programs, and he plans on attending Lake Superior State University to double major in criminal justice law enforcement and criminal justice homeland security with the possibility of becoming a DNR officer. Read More

Montcalm County upgrades computer system for $55,000 Montcalm County is catching up with the technological times. The Montcalm County Board of Commissioners on Jan. 23 approved spending up to $60,000 for a server and storage project at the recommendation of Information Technology Director Eric McLaughlin. Read More

Howard City to seek full-time village manager This village may soon have a full-time manager again for the first time in six years. The Howard City Village Council during a special 24-minute meeting Wednesday night unanimously agreed to advertise for a full-time village manager after current Village Manager Randy Heckman announced his resignation Monday due to overwhelming stress in balancing that job with his other businesses — Heckman Funeral Home and Heckman Lawn Care & Snowplowing. He is also fire chief of the Howard City Fire Department. Read More