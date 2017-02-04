Greenville’s First Congregational Church welcomes new pastor Pastor Jason Dillingham is the new kid on the block at First Congregational Church of Greenville. He came to the church to conduct some services in November 2016 and then began working as the pastor in transition for the church through Christmas. He is still technically considered in transition, but he has taken over the duties of the pastor position for the church and will work in coming months to have his ordination transferred to the church. Read More

CC-C gets grant, curriculum for reproductive education Following in the steps of the Montcalm Area Intermediate School District (MAISD), another local school district will be taking advantage of a grant awarded to only 20 school districts in the nation. During Thursday’s Carson City-Crystal Area Schools Board of Education meeting, the board voted unanimously to accept a Sexual Risk Avoidance Education Grant. Read More

Historic Belding-Greenville football rivalry abruptly halted Last season was considered the 99th meeting between the Belding Redskins and the Greenville Yellow Jackets, one of the oldest high school football rivalries in Michigan. The two teams may never face each other again. Read More

Lakeview High School senior applies for, receives DNR grant Harley Kahl, 17, has been interested in the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) from a young age. The Lakeview High School senior has participated and continues to participate in DNR programs, and he plans on attending Lake Superior State University to double major in criminal justice law enforcement and criminal justice homeland security with the possibility of becoming a DNR officer. Read More

Montcalm County upgrades computer system for $55,000 Montcalm County is catching up with the technological times. The Montcalm County Board of Commissioners on Jan. 23 approved spending up to $60,000 for a server and storage project at the recommendation of Information Technology Director Eric McLaughlin. Read More

Howard City to seek full-time village manager This village may soon have a full-time manager again for the first time in six years. The Howard City Village Council during a special 24-minute meeting Wednesday night unanimously agreed to advertise for a full-time village manager after current Village Manager Randy Heckman announced his resignation Monday due to overwhelming stress in balancing that job with his other businesses — Heckman Funeral Home and Heckman Lawn Care & Snowplowing. He is also fire chief of the Howard City Fire Department. Read More