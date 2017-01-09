New hardware store coming to Greenville this spring A new hardware and building materials retail store is coming to town. Motorists have surely noticed a new building being constructed at 306 Maplewood St., directly in front of the Jacket Lanes bowling alley along M-57 on the west side of Greenville. Read More

Ionia County officials sworn into office With humble beginnings from the small village of Hubbardston, Janae Cooper now finds herself with responsibilities that stretch to every corner of Ionia County. On Tuesday, Cooper was sworn in by 8th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Ron Schafer as Ionia County clerk after being elected in November.

Belding City Council OKs mural for 'gathering place' A gathering place is one step closer to being completed after four years of planning in this city. During a regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Belding City Council voted unanimously to move forward with a mural on the wall on the Electrolux property near the Alvah N. Belding Library on land that has been dubbed "the gathering place."

Lakeview's new village manager Shay Gallagher feels right at home During Shay Gallagher's interview for Lakeview village manager, he told the Village Council he planned to hit the ground running. Since accepting the position and starting the job less than one month ago, that's exactly what he has done.

Montcalm County's longtime sheriff Bill Barnwell retires Since 1969, Bill Barnwell has either lived at or worked at the Montcalm County Sheriff's Office. Barnwell worked for the Sheriff's Office 40 years, save a three-year stint to serve in the U.S. Navy. His father, Tom Barnwell, was sheriff from 1969 to 1980, followed by Thomas Hebert from 1981 to 1984 and Don Godell from 1985 to 2000. Barnwell worked for all three sheriffs before being elected sheriff himself 16 years ago.

One less recycling location for Montcalm County A solitary sign is all that remains of Howard City's recycling site. The Montcalm County-operated service was shut down Dec. 5 after the Montcalm County Board of Commissioners voted on Nov. 7 to eliminate it due to an increase in county recycling costs, as well as garbage and trash abuse at the site, which was located in the parking lot of Leppink's Food Center on M-82.