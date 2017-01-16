Greenville DDA mulls brownfield grant for Flo’s Eight months after the effort was proposed, additional financial assistance may come to fruition for Flo’s Pizzeria Ristorante & Sports Bar. Just not immediately. Read More

Carson City parks & rec priorities include new splash pad As local municipalities and organizations continue to work together to create a new community recreation plan, financing potential upgrades has now entered the conversation. This past week, two meetings were held that directly connected to the new collaborative Carson City Area Parks and Recreation Plan. Read More

Belding City Council OKs mural for ‘gathering place’ A gathering place is one step closer to being completed after four years of planning in this city. During a regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Belding City Council voted unanimously to move forward with a mural on the wall on the Electrolux property near the Alvah N. Belding Library on land that has been dubbed “the gathering place.” Read More

Lakeview offers peer mentoring program Lakeview Middle School speech and language pathologist Holly Bennet and social worker Kathy Hewett are teaming up to offer a peer-to-peer mentoring program. The duo is working with a male and female group of sixth-graders to teach, implement and reinforce social and language skills they would typically learn during speech and language or social work programs. Read More

Stanton sells lot once tabbed for city investment to next-door residents This city has one less parcel for sale. Stanton previously had four city-owned properties for sale. Former City Manager Jake Eckholm planned on using the properties as part of the Stanton Housing Investment Program (SHIP), which would build homes on the property to be resold for the city’s profit and benefit. However, Eckholm left Stanton for another job, leaving the project to fizzle out. Read More

One less recycling location for Montcalm County A solitary sign is all that remains of Howard City’s recycling site. The Montcalm County-operated service was shut down Dec. 5 after the Montcalm County Board of Commissioners voted on Nov. 7 to eliminate it due to an increase in county recycling costs, as well as garbage and trash abuse at the site, which was located in the parking lot of Leppink’s Food Center on M-82. Read More