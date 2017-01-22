Greenville Middle School newspaper club secures grant America’s next generation of journalists are working their way through school right now, on a trajectory that will hopefully one day land them in a newsroom. Some of the budding journalists of the next generation have been meeting after school at Greenville Middle School, brought together by a single purpose: To put together a student-run newspaper, print it and distribute it to their peers. Read More

Carson City parks & rec priorities include new splash pad As local municipalities and organizations continue to work together to create a new community recreation plan, financing potential upgrades has now entered the conversation. This past week, two meetings were held that directly connected to the new collaborative Carson City Area Parks and Recreation Plan.

Belding renews city manager's contract Bruce Brown will stay on as the Belding city manager until 2019. During a regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Belding City Council went into closed session for a periodical evaluation of the city manager. After the council went back into open session, Mayor Ron Gunderson announced a two-year extension had been extended and accepted by Brown.

Lakeview offers peer mentoring program Lakeview Middle School speech and language pathologist Holly Bennet and social worker Kathy Hewett are teaming up to offer a peer-to-peer mentoring program. The duo is working with a male and female group of sixth-graders to teach, implement and reinforce social and language skills they would typically learn during speech and language or social work programs.

Moolenaar hears health care concerns from constituents Constituents of Michigan's 4th District braved the icy roads Tuesday to tell their Congressman what scares them even more: Repealing the Affordable Care Act (ACA) without knowing replacement details. Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Midland, met with more than a dozen constituents for an hour at Montcalm County's Administrative Building, where the ACA — or "Obamacare" — was the pressing concern.

Howard City to seek full-time village manager This village may soon have a full-time manager again for the first time in six years. The Howard City Village Council during a special 24-minute meeting Wednesday night unanimously agreed to advertise for a full-time village manager after current Village Manager Randy Heckman announced his resignation Monday due to overwhelming stress in balancing that job with his other businesses — Heckman Funeral Home and Heckman Lawn Care & Snowplowing. He is also fire chief of the Howard City Fire Department.