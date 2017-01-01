New year, new life: Greenville residents transform their lifestyles via weight loss GREENVILLE — With the bright lights of an auditorium shining from above, and an audience full of friends, peers and strangers seated before him, Mike Walsh had placed himself in the spotlight. Performing at Greenville High School’s annual R3 concert, the Baldwin Heights Elementary School principal is no stranger to standing before hundreds of people. [...] Read More

Ionia County officials sworn into office With humble beginnings from the small village of Hubbardston, Janae Cooper now finds herself with responsibilities that stretch to every corner of Ionia County. On Tuesday, Cooper was sworn in by 8th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Ron Schafer as Ionia County clerk after being elected in November. Read More

Positive audit for Belding schools Steven Thompson, a managing member of the Saranac accounting firm of Biggs, Hausserman, Thompson and Dickinson, talked numbers with the Belding Area Schools Board of Education on Dec. 19. During a regular meeting of the board, Thompson gave an audit report for the school district based on the fiscal year ending June 30. According to Thompson, the district received a clean audit opinion, which is the “best type of audit opinion you can get.” Read More

Four area fire departments now installing smoke detectors for free Teaming up with the American Red Cross, four local fire departments are on a mission to ensure all its residents have working smoke detectors. Montcalm Township, Belvidere Township, Maple Valley Township and Lakeview District fire departments have agreed to install smoke detectors provided by the American Red Cross in their residents’ homes. Read More

Montcalm County’s longtime sheriff Bill Barnwell retires Since 1969, Bill Barnwell has either lived at or worked at the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office. Barnwell worked for the Sheriff’s Office 40 years, save a three-year stint to serve in the U.S. Navy. His father, Tom Barnwell, was sheriff from 1969 to 1980, followed by Thomas Hebert from 1981 to 1984 and Don Godell from 1985 to 2000. Barnwell worked for all three sheriffs before being elected sheriff himself 16 years ago. Read More

One less recycling location for Montcalm County A solitary sign is all that remains of Howard City’s recycling site. The Montcalm County-operated service was shut down Dec. 5 after the Montcalm County Board of Commissioners voted on Nov. 7 to eliminate it due to an increase in county recycling costs, as well as garbage and trash abuse at the site, which was located in the parking lot of Leppink’s Food Center on M-82. Read More