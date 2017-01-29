Students practice for Chinese New Year performance Saturday in Greenville It’s the year of the rooster, the 10th year in the 12-year cycle of the Chinese zodiac sign. Chinese folklore says the rooster is in charge of beginning the day and is a symbol of hard work and prosperity. Read More

CC-C gets grant, curriculum for reproductive education Following in the steps of the Montcalm Area Intermediate School District (MAISD), another local school district will be taking advantage of a grant awarded to only 20 school districts in the nation. During Thursday’s Carson City-Crystal Area Schools Board of Education meeting, the board voted unanimously to accept a Sexual Risk Avoidance Education Grant. Read More

Belding renews city manager’s contract Bruce Brown will stay on as the Belding city manager until 2019. During a regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Belding City Council went into closed session for a periodical evaluation of the city manager. After the council went back into open session, Mayor Ron Gunderson announced a two-year extension had been extended and accepted by Brown. Read More

Lakeview offers peer mentoring program Lakeview Middle School speech and language pathologist Holly Bennet and social worker Kathy Hewett are teaming up to offer a peer-to-peer mentoring program. The duo is working with a male and female group of sixth-graders to teach, implement and reinforce social and language skills they would typically learn during speech and language or social work programs. Read More

Montcalm County hires law firm to investigate former auditor Montcalm County has hired a law firm to investigate and possibly bring a civil lawsuit against the county’s former auditor.

The resolution was approved during a regular meeting at 6 p.m. after commissioners met in closed session with Clark Hill attorney John Axe during a prior special meeting for nearly an hour. Read More

Howard City to seek full-time village manager This village may soon have a full-time manager again for the first time in six years. The Howard City Village Council during a special 24-minute meeting Wednesday night unanimously agreed to advertise for a full-time village manager after current Village Manager Randy Heckman announced his resignation Monday due to overwhelming stress in balancing that job with his other businesses — Heckman Funeral Home and Heckman Lawn Care & Snowplowing. He is also fire chief of the Howard City Fire Department. Read More