Forum discusses conservation issues with 70th District candidate

STANTON — State House candidate Jim Lower had the opportunity to talk conservation with potential constituents Monday evening.

Twin Ponds Sports Shop in Stanton hosted what was supposed to be a candidate forum to talk about various conservation issues that affect the 70th District and the state of Michigan as a whole. However, Lower of Cedar Lake was the only candidate to attend.

“I’ve tried diligently to get ahold of Democratic candidate Ken Hart and I have not heard back from him,” said Ducks Unlimited representative with the Mid-Michigan United Sportsmen’s Alliance (MMUSA) Steve Wyckoff, who was chairman of the event. “Tonight, James Lower, the Republican candidate, has joined us to use this as an informational dialogue.”

The Daily News contacted Hart, of Alma, who said someone mentioned the forum to him, but he doesn’t recall officially being invited.

“I guess there was a mix-up,” Hart said. “I definitely wanted to be there. I’m very disappointed I was not there.”

The forum, which had just 11 people in attendance, was moderated by Dan Eichinger, executive director for Michigan United Conservation Clubs (MUCC). He began by giving Lower a chance to introduce himself to attendees.

“I grew up hunting. I started hunting deer with a bow when I was 12 and before that I’d go out there with my dad and just sit in the tree stand with him,” Lower said. “I was pretty anxious to get started when I was a kid.”

Lower told the audience that he “definitely enjoys deer hunting with a bow” instead of a firearm even now.

Eichinger urged the audience and Lower to stick with conservation topics when asking questions and making comments. He asked Lower eight questions during the forum and Lower then fielded questions from attendees.

Eichinger started off his questions about the issues by asking Lower how he felt the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) was handling the chronic wasting disease problem in Michigan deer, and whether Lower thought there was another solution to the problem.

“I’ve looked up the stats on it and I know 5,711 deer have been tested and seven of them have had it,” Lower said.

He drew on his own experience to answer the question, talking about a seven-point deer he hunted last fall. He acknowledged he doesn’t have all the answers, but, if elected, he would advocate for everyone who gets a deer to take it to a check station to make sure the deer are free of chronic wasting disease.

“I think that’s something we need to keep checking on,” he said. “Other than that, I think they’re doing a pretty good job handling the situation.”

Lower also answered questions about higher than desired E. coli levels in the Flat River watershed and the Pine River watershed.

“I did look into the stats on that as well, and it looks like they’ve been monitoring that since 1966,” he said. “I wish I had the answer for it, but that’s something I’ll be willing to look at with the conversation department and the DNR.”

Lower said he would be interested in looking into supporting a statewide septic code in order to help reduce the levels of E. coli in the watersheds.

Lower was asked by Rich Hansen of Lakeview whether Lower believes Michigan owns enough state land and whether he agrees with a cap that was instituted in 2012. The state is capped at owning approximately 4.6 million acres.

“I haven’t seen evidence that there isn’t. Do you think there should be more? I’d love to hear your input,” Lower answered.

Hansen shared he wished the state hadn’t put a cap on the amount of land it could own.

Lower used that issue as a springboard to mention that, if elected, he will advocate for a restructure in tax policy for Michigan residents, although Eichinger quickly steered the conversation back around to conservation.

Dave Bean, the owner of Twin Ponds and a conservation enthusiast, asked Lower whether pouring funding into the conservation district would be a priority for him. Bean said there is an estimated $33,000 deficit in state funding for the conservation district, which is a problem for Montcalm County as a large agricultural community.

“If there’s an opportunity to provide some state level funding, I would be for that,” Lower said.

Montcalm County Commissioner John Johansen of Montcalm Township stood to tell Lower “we need help from the Legislature (in terms of) funding.”

“We need you to be strong and say, ‘I’m not going to support you until you support me. I come from an agriculturally based district,’” Johansen said. “What do we do in Montcalm County when there’s no more conservation district? What does that mean in this county?”

Johansen suggested an option to Lower for finding extra funding for the conservation district and impressed upon Lower the importance of funding conservation for Montcalm County.

Other issues Monday included baiting deer, enforcement of DNR laws and budgets and Lower’s priorities in terms of DNR and conservation.