Funeral Notices for Aug. 24, 2016

Today

Kenneth L. Coryell — 11 a.m., Lake Funeral Home, Ionia.

Vera Anne Mihlfeld — 3 p.m., Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville.

Thursday

William Allen Blumberg — 4 p.m., The Living Word Bible Church, Crystal.

Friday

William Frederick Teztlaff — 5 p.m., Wabasis Lake Park Shelterhouse, Greenville. (Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs)

Saturday

Darrell Ray Johnson — 1 p.m., Forest Home Cemetery, Greenville. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

Darrell Ray Johnson, 70

GREENVILLE — Darrell Ray Johnson, 70, of Greenville, died Thursday. Cremation has taken place. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Saturday in Forest Home Cemetery, Greenville. Hurst Funeral Home is serving the family and memories and messages of condolence may be shared at www.hurstfh.com.

William Frederick Tetzlaff, 75

CEDAR SPRINGS — William Frederick Tetzlaff, 75, died Saturday. A memorial service will be 5 p.m. Friday at the Wabasis Lake Park Shelterhouse, Greenville. Cremation has taken place. The family will be available for visitation two hours prior to the service from 3 to 5 p.m. Arrangements by Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs.