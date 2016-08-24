Greenville, Belding coaches focus on maintaining game plan, keeping adrenaline in check

GREENVILLE — The 2016 high school football season is set to begin this week, and what better way to get it started then a longtime rivalry game between Greenville and Belding.

The two teams, which have been playing each other for more than a century, will face off Thursday at Greenville’s Legacy Field, with a kick off time of 7 p.m.

The rivalry began Sept. 22, 1900. In the Sept. 26 issue of the Greenville Independent published that year, a small article reads:

“The football game Saturday between Greenville and Belding teams was easily won by Belding. Greenville was outclassed and had no showing. If the Greenville boys had had previous training, the result would not have been so mortifying, Bret Rarden was severely injured in a knee by a kick from a Belding player. Some Belding players exhibited themselves as adepts in kicking and slugging which is not complimentary to their manliness.”

Although more stringent rules have been implemented over time, the rivalry hasn’t lost its intensity since that first game in 1900. For first-year Greenville head coach Eddie Ostipow, this will be his first taste of the rivalry.

“This is going to be a big challenge,” Ostipow said. “Both teams, obviously, are going to want to come out with a win to start the season. This rivalry runs deep and it’s a big deal for both communities, but our focus is on our own game, making sure we stay sharp and crisp.”

Ostipow accepted the coaching position in February, filling the vacancy left by longtime coach Dave Moore after he announced his retirement after the 2015 season.

After a long, hard summer of training and preparation, coaches and players on both teams are itching to get the season started. Both teams are looking to shake off a dismal 2015 season, in which Greenville went 2-7 overall and Belding 1-8. But while the players and fans are revving up for a great rivalry game, coaches on both sides are taking a more steadied approach, keeping emotions in check.

“We’re going to approach it like any other game,” said fifth-year Belding head coach Joe Schwander. “I think you play your best when you treat it like just another game.”

Schwander did admit keeping his players in check emotionally shouldn’t go too far because, after all, it is a rivalry game.

“The kids, of course, are locked in and excited for the rivalry, and you want to embrace that because it’s going to be a highly competitive environment.

But the key to this game is to manage their adrenaline.”

Ostipow, who has 17 years of coaching experience, stressed patience and timely execution.

“We’ve been working on no delay of games and being able to play the game without any turnovers or silly penalties,” he said.

In his final year at Greenville, facing off with his rival one more time, Greenville senior tight end and defensive end Keegan Cossou is giving Belding all due respect, despite Greenville winning seven of the last eight meetings, including last year’s 52-29 victory.

“We can’t overlook them because I remember when I was a freshman and they mopped us up,” said Cossou, speaking of the 2011 game when Belding shocked Greenville with a 47-14 win.

Both Schwander and Ostipow admit a game like this, especially one at the start of the season, challenges them to keep their focus where it needs to be most — the players.

“I think every coach gets jitters,” Schwander admits. “It’s the first game and it’s a rivalry. So you do everything you can from November until now to be successful in that game. So yeah, you’re both excited and nervous. If you didn’t, then I don’t think you have any ”

“I’m sure I’ll feel some butterflies once the game is upon us, but it’s nothing compared to the anxiousness our kids have,” Ostipow said. “My worry and concern will mainly just be with the players and having them ready and focused on our game plan.”