Howard City readies for $1 million Shaw Street project

HOWARD CITY — Businesses on this village’s busiest stretch will remain open throughout a $1 million road project set to begin after Labor Day and be completed by next Memorial Day.

The Howard City Village Council in July approved a $1,036,389 bid from CL Trucking & Excavating of Ionia to work on Shaw Street from the village’s traffic light at Federal Road (old 131) west on Shaw to the village limits, which are located just short of the U.S. 131 expressway north and south ramps.

The village’s Downtown Development Authority has been working on the project for years. On Monday evening, DDA Chairman S. Michael Scott hosted an informational community meeting at Zellie’s Opry House in downtown Howard City.

“We’re excited,” Scott said. “We’ve been working on this for five years trying to get it done. I think the stars have aligned now.”

The project will begin Sept. 6 with work on village water mains and culvert crossings. Work will be put on hold in November and will resume in April with milling, paving, trenching and asphalt work. A center lane will be added to Shaw Street to accommodate the ever-increasing amount of vehicles waiting to turn into business driveways. A 10-foot shared use path will be added to the north side of the street for bicycles and foot traffic.

Officials from Fleis & VandenBrink of Grand Rapids are overseeing the project. Regional Manager David Bluhm and Project Manager Michael Mattzela were on hand Monday evening to answer questions from business owners and residents.

“The main goal of the project was to get a three lane section all the way through the corridor,” Bluhm noted. “We’re going to get that three-lane section through the village limits, which was one of the main goals the committee had.

“It won’t be an entirely curved roadway,” he added. “We won’t be changing the vertical elevation of the road, we’re going to work with what’s there.”

Although a detour will reroute semi trucks and other traffic passing through town, businesses will remain open and accessible throughout the project. A detour will direct vehicles that exit the expressway to take Amy School Road south to either Lake Montcalm Road or Washburn Road and then go east to Ensley Street. Anyone wishing to visit a Shaw Street business will be able to bypass detour signs and proceed as usual.

“I still expect that local businesses and banks will operate as normal,” said Todd Sattler, project manager of CL Trucking & Excavating. “You’ll just see a reduced traffic flow through town. It helps keep the cost down and helps us be quicker at our job.”

Sattler noted work will cease for the day during Howard City’s annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, Sept. 17. Leppink’s Food Center on Shaw Street is also hosting its annual full case sale from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, which always attracts a lot of traffic.

“We realize we’ve got a lot of businesses that rely on that street for access so we want to keep traffic open as much as we can,” Bluhm said. “It’s a balancing act because the quicker CL can work, the quicker we can reopen everything again.”