Ionia and Montcalm counties recoup unpaid taxes through land auction

SHERIDAN — On the surface, a piece of vacant, foreclosed property in Edmore would attract little to no attention to anyone driving past it.

But at Tuesday’s Montcalm/Ionia county public land auction, nearly every piece of property up for grabs, including small empty parcels such as that rural roadside lot on North Cedar Lake Road, commanded attention.

With an opening bid of $3,000, it appeared the lot would be sold at its low listing price.

“Going once, going twice,” auctioneer Marty Spaulding said ready to close the bidding.

And then, yellow cards went flying up into the air.

“Look at that, here we go,” said Spaulding in amusement. “Look at that, cards all over the room.”

A short time later, the property sold for $8,100.

It was one of 78 properties available at Tuesday’s auction, with 31 located in Ionia County and 47 in Montcalm County, as bidders crowded into the Sheridan Community Center for the three-hour auction, joined by several bidders who participated online.

The properties — including vacant lots, houses, or commercial buildings — had been foreclosed upon and were available for purchase due to non-payment of property taxes. The goal of the auction was for the counties to recoup some of the revenue that was lost through non-payment of taxes.

Between the two counties, more than $250,000 was netted in the auction.

Ionia County Treasurer Judith Clark was happy with the results.

“We recover the taxes, which is the best part about this, but then it also helps us with the properties that didn’t sell,” she said. “It will help us recoup the loss from those taxes that we have already purchased.”

Clark said some properties, such as the closed Goody China Buffett in Belding and its adjacent parking lot, were marketed separately and could have been bundled together. An online bidder ended up purchasing the property containing the parking lot for $7,600, however, the closed restaurant, which opened at a bid of $9,900, was not purchased.

“OK, so someone’s going to end up owning a restaurant with no parking,” Spaulding said as he opened the bidding for the parking lot. “It doesn’t sound like a good idea to me, but here we go.”

Throughout the afternoon, Spaulding kept the atmosphere light, with jokes about various properties and the bidding process.

But there was no laughter after the bidding ended for an Ionia County property on Kiddville Road, an occupied ranch home.

The opening bid for that property at $6,800 quickly rose to a final bid of $17,250. But moments later, when Spaulding asked the buyer if he also wanted to purchase an adjoining vacant lot, the purchaser surprised everyone.

“I goofed … I publicly admit it,” the man said.

Accusations of a false bidding war came about after the buyer pulled out of the purchase, and with bidders having left the room, Clark and Spalding made the decision to hold the property for a separate auction at a later date.

“The problem is, there was a couple of people that left that were interested in bidding on it and they closed it online too,” Clark said. “We have to give everyone a chance. We’ll discuss how to handle that again in the future.”

Members of the audience were given the chance to purchase the property again at the end of the auction, but with a starting bid of $17,000 — the final legitimate bid given on the property prior to the backed-out sale.

“We can’t have all the bidders leave the room and then re-open the bidding, it’s just not fair,” Spaulding said.

The cheapest bid for purchased property went at $650 for a vacant property in Sumner, while the most expensive bid of the day was $21,250 from an online bidder for a 1.5-story home in McBride.