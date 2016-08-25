Education Foundation of Greenville gears up for fundraiser

GREENVILLE — Imagine a foundation that exists solely to give money to students in Greenville.

That might sound too good to be true, but for students and parents in the Greenville Public Schools district, it exists in the form of the Education Foundation of Greenville (EFG).

The EFG was founded in 1991 as a 501c3 nonprofit organization to generate and distribute funds for educational opportunities, including but not limited to camps and equipment.

Steve Wyckoff, chairman of the EFG Board of Trustees, thinks it’s obvious the grants the foundation distributes are having a positive effect on students and parents alike.

Ian Lee, a saxophone player in the high school band, was awarded a $500 scholarship to attend Aquinas College Jazz Camp. His mother stopped by the EFG booth during the recent Greenville Public Schools Block Party Bash to tell Wyckoff and fellow Chairman Stephen Foster about how much it meant for her son to be able to attend the camp.

“She said very, very nice things about it and what a catalyst it was for him to continue having an interest in that field,” Wyckoff said.

Wyckoff said not only does the foundation provide grants for students and teachers, but they’ve recently provided playground equipment to elementary schools.

“All of the things we contribute are over and above the regular budget,” he said. “Teachers sometimes ask us to provide things they might not be able to afford in grant form. We do the best we can.”

According to Wyckoff, the foundation provides about $12,000 in scholarships a year in this area alone.

Chris Chapman, the auditorium manager and technical director for the Greenville High School Performing Arts Center, said the contributions have been invaluable.

“We got a sustaining grant from the EFG for the West Michigan Theater Festival, which is a new ongoing festival that we started for theater programs in central and western Michigan,” he said.

Last year, seven schools participated in the festival, which took place at the school’s Performing Arts Center. They were able to accomplish this with the Grand Rapids Civic Theater and the Western Michigan University theater program.

“We really want to push secondary school theater and what happens in those programs,” Chapman said. “It was a great success last year and we’re looking to increase the program this year.”

Chapman was adamant that the success of the program last year could not have happened without the grants obtained from the EFG.

“We are really grateful to the EFG for getting us going and providing the start-up for it,” he said.

He has high hopes that within the next few years, they will be able to have their own self-sustaining funding and that the festival will keep growing.

“This year we affected probably close to 1,500 students from across Montcalm County and western Michigan,” he said. “This year, we are aiming to double that.”

According to Chapman, the festival set itself apart from others like it in the area by offering a more productive environment to learn and hone skills instead of being subjected to a barrage of critique.

Emily Mason, who teaches innovative solutions and service-learning at the middle school, was awarded a grant through the EFG to purchase Lego Mindstorm kits that include software and hardware to create and program a robot.

“Innovative solutions is a creative problem-solving class,” she said. “I wanted to be able to integrate some robotics into my classroom with the goal of awareness for the students. I feel like robotics and coding are really relevant right now but we don’t have the resources to do a lot of that currently so this provided that opportunity.”

Mason is not completely sure what types of things her students will use the systems to build, but thinks it will be along the lines of building robots to complete simple tasks or go through mazes.

“Students who are maybe a little more advanced in it could do some more creative things,” she said.

These are just a couple examples of the way students and staff are benefiting from the funds the EFG distributes. None of that would be possible if it weren’t for various fundraising opportunities the EFG has throughout the year.

The foundation’s largest fundraising opportunity is the annual Fall Festival Dinner & Fundraiser “Celebrating our Future,” which will be Sept. 13.

The foundation has put the event on annually for the last eight years and during that time has raised $52,000 for the EFG and Greenville Public Schools.

The Fall Festival Dinner, which is typically held at the Winter Inn, is moving to the Ash Building at the Montcalm County 4-H Fairgrounds just north of Greenville this year.

The fundraiser features a gourmet plated dinner, a silent auction and a reverse raffle. The cost for a plate is $50. Raffle tickets cost $50 for one ticket or three tickets for $100. In a reverse raffle, the first tickets drawn are eliminated from the raffle until there’s one person left. The winning ticket could be worth up to $5,000, if all 300 of the available raffle tickets are sold.

“This is the only time where we go to people and ask for donations,” said EFG Chairwoman Ann Harvey.

This year, Harvey’s been trying to think outside the box. That’s how she came up with the idea to offer a football and basketball game with VIP treatment.

“We’re giving away eight football tickets and eight reserved seats on the 50-yard line at two home football games,” she said. “You get me and another EFG member working for you. If you want something from the concession stand, we go get it for you. We’re kind of your assistants for the game.”

They’re offering the same service at some basketball games where people can sit at the scoring table at half court.

Some profits from the raffle sales and the dinner sales are kept for the foundation as well as all the profits from the silent auction.

“During the event, there are many ways you can contribute. You can write checks or sign up for payroll deductions right there at the dinner,” Harvey said.

Payroll deductions from staff at Greenville Public Schools accounted for $5,817 in funds for the foundation in 2015.

“Here we have this amazing organization that literally does nothing but hand out money to students,” Harvey noted.

Harvey is driven to bring attention to the EFG and to let the community know that the opportunity to support the foundation is there. She is hopeful that changing the venue to the Ash Building this year will bring more people in as there is more space to spread out there.

“It’s one of those things where you can say that 100 percent of donations go to the students,” she said.