Funeral Notices for Aug. 25, 2016

Posted in: Funeral Notices by Stacie Smith

Today

William Allen Blumberg — 4 p.m., The Living Word Bible Church, Crystal.

Hilda L. Wright — 2 p.m., Fairplain Township Cemetery, Greenville. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

Friday

William Frederick Teztlaff — 5 p.m., Wabasis Lake Park Shelterhouse, Greenville. (Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs)

Saturday

Darrell Ray Johnson — 1 p.m., Forest Home Cemetery, Greenville. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

 

Ila “Diane” Denman, 73

BELDING — Ila “Diane” Denman, 73, of Crystal, died Tuesday. In keeping with her wishes, private family services will be held at Rest Haven Memory Gardens, Belding. Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding, have been entrusted with funeral care. Messages of condolence may also be given at www.jffh.com.

 

Hilda L. Wright, 90

GREENVILLE — Hilda L. Wright, 90, longtime Greenville resident, died Tuesday. Graveside funeral services will be 2 p.m. today in Fairplain Township Cemetery, Greenville. Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, is serving the Wright family. Memories and messages of condolence may be shared at www.hurstfh.com.

Follow Us
Rate this Article
VN:R_U [1.9.10_1130]
Rating: 0 (from 0 votes)