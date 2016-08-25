Greenville girl to reign over Edmore’s Potato Festival

EDMORE — For Emma Skogseth, pageantry is a family affair.

She was crowned this year’s Edmore Potato Festival Queen, and her 12-year-old sister, Alison, was crowned this year’s Junior Miss Danish Festival.

Emma, 16, of Greenville, was crowned during a Queen’s Tea event Tuesday at the Home Street Manor in Edmore by last year’s queen, Marisol Bucao.

After Emma was crowned, she received a gift basket from the Hair Society, a box in which to store her crown, a planner for 2017, a $100 Visa gift card and a $250 scholarship to Montcalm Community College (MCC). The scholarship came as a surprise.

“When I was signing up (for the pageant), I looked at the page and it looked like such a great weekend,” Emma said. “Now I’m even happier.”

Emma was the only person who applied to enter this year’s pageant and represent Edmore in the annual Potato Festival, which gets underway this evening and continues throughout the weekend.

In recent years, there has been a declining interest in the pageant and once strong festival traditions have fallen by the wayside. A group of Edmore women have been working diligently to bring the tradition back and restore the festival to its former glory.

Tina Jordan of Edmore Cleaners organized Tuesday’s tea party event. She said the festival took applications from schools in the entire intermediate school district to bolster interest, as well as adding the scholarship and cash prize as incentives.

The inaugural tea party is one way Jordan is hoping to attract applicants, as she noted she has attended others like it and wanted to bring the same atmosphere to Edmore.

“We have a beautiful facility here at the Home Street Manor. I wanted to give it more of a traditional feel because the Queen’s Tea used to be a big deal here in Edmore,” she said.

Jordan said the village couldn’t have asked for a better candidate in Emma.

“Emma’s (application) came through and it was perfect,” she said. “She is civic minded. You can tell by talking to her that she’s very well-read. She knows what’s going on. She’s not afraid to volunteer her time. I think she’s going to be great.”

Emma is looking forward to the weekend festival and the chance to meet new people in a new town.

During the tea, Bucao and her mother, Mari, talked to Emma and her mother, Greta, about the different responsibilities Emma will have throughout the year and different fun events that she will get to participate in.

Not that Emma needs something else to keep her busy. She’s already in band, marching band, jazz band as well as some theater. She was the flea in the past weekend’s production of “The Flea and the Professor” in Greenville. She’s also signed up to be in the pit orchestra for this year’s high school musical.

Emma not sure what direction she’s headed in life or even where she wants to go to college. She does know she hopes to get as much schooling as possible out of the way while she’s in high school.

“(Emma’s) hoping to get her associate’s degree (from MCC) at the same time she graduates high school,” Greta shared.

Here is a partial schedule of events for this weekend’s Edmore Potato Festival. Visit edmorechamber.com for a complete schedule of events, contact information and more.

Potato Festival Schedule

Today

• Opening ceremonies, release of butterflies, introduction of grand marshal: Montcalm County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Kotenko, Edmore Chamber Community Field, 6 p.m.

Friday

• Fireman’s appreciation night, 4 to 7 p.m.

• Car show, mini carnival, vendors, Edmore Chamber Community Field, 5 to 8 p.m.

• Music by Abbott and Ballard, 7 to 9 p.m.

• Fireman’s parade, dusk.

Saturday

• Gale’s Gym 5K/10K, 8 a.m.

• Bike More Edmore Ride, Fred Meijer Heartland Trail, 8 a.m.

• Community Breakfast, Phenix Restaurant, 8 to 11 a.m.

• Pine Forest Historical Museum open for tours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Zip line, Edmore Chamber Community Field, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Parade down M-46, noon.

• Mini carnival, noon.

• Cow chip bingo, kids foam party, dunk tank, noon to 4 p.m.

• Superkicker rodeo, Edmore Chamber Community Field, 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 4 to 10, free for children 3 and younger. Tickets available at Randall’s Old Mill, Chemical Bank and The Depot.

Sunday

• Breakfast, VFW Hall, 8 a.m.

• Mud volleyball tournament, 9 a.m.

• Potato Fest cookoff, bring your favorite potato dish, registration at 12:30 p.m., sampling starts at 1 p.m.

• Music by the Pond, gazebo next to Curtis Pond, 6:30 p.m.