Greenville graduate reflects on her 10 months in Poland

GREENVILLE — After Megan Ayres’s high school graduation in 2015, she decided to take a year to participate in Rotary Club’s exchange student program.

During Tuesday’s Greenville Rotary Club meeting, she presented a movie she made about her experience and gushed about the memories she had made.

Ayres left for Poland last August and returned this July. Even though she had graduated from Greenville High School, she was put into a Polish freshman class.

“Being with freshman wasn’t as strange as I expected, mostly because of the maturity level of European high school students in general,” she shared. “It’s a much different feel. There isn’t much difference between freshmen and seniors.”

The Polish school system is different than the United States school system. Ayres started classes at different times and had different class schedules every day. About 30 classmates were in each class, similar to U.S. elementary schools.

Ayres did more than just study, though.

As part of the Rotary exchange program, she attended Rotary Club meetings. She had high hopes of implementing volunteer projects, but they were shot down.

“Rotary was different,” she said. “Because of the culture and different ways of life, it was a lot less free and had a lot less women. They didn’t know my name and didn’t care to know me.”

As one of her goals was to be a part of service project, she felt disappointed she wasn’t able to accomplish as much as she had hoped. However, she believed she and fellow exchange students paved the way for the next group.

Ayres recalled being asked to help plant trees with the president — the equivalent of a mayor — of Bydgoszcz. She went, but most of the work had been done. She was told to hold a shovel and look like she had planted the tree.

“It was just to look good for the media,” she observed.

Ayres was eventually able to volunteer during her 10 1/2 stay. She participated in Rotary Act and volunteered with her host mom at an orphanage.

Ayres didn’t stay in Poland the whole time.

“I traveled quite a bit while over there including a 17-day EuroTour, a trip to London, Prague and a Russia tour,” she said. “I also traveled around Europe a bit with my real family when they came to visit.”

In Poland, Ayres visited several cities and historical places.

“Kraków is my favorite city in Poland, besides Bydgoszcz of course,” she shared.

Ayres spent time visiting the Jewish ghettos. She saw the train stations from World War II where Jews were forced to board trains taking them to concentration camps. She also visited Auschwitz.

“It was very eye-opening to see,” she said. “It’s a feeling I’ll never be able to explain. It was a somber part of my experience knowing what had happened and taken place there.”

Ayres was able to enjoy happier parts of Polish culture too. She went to Skyway Festival, a nighttime light show. She celebrated Śmigus-dyngus Day, a holiday in which people squirt and throw water on each other.

Ayres spent Christmas in Poland. The Polish equivalent to the 12 days of Christmas is 12 different preparation of carp.

“After eating carp for so long, you still don’t like it,” she said.

Poles celebrate Christmas Eve, Christmas and the day after Christmas.

“They celebrate the presents of Christmas on Christmas Eve,” she said. “It’s more of a very Christian holiday. That’s why it’s celebrated on Christmas Eve.”

The Christmas Day celebration was more scaled down than some American celebrations. Ayres and her host family simply sat around a table and eat and enjoy each other’s company.

Ayres was the first outbound exchange student for Greenville’s Rotary Club in 27 years.

“I am hoping that Megan can share her experience with other students from Greenville High School so that more of our youth will have the opportunity to experience an international exchange through the Greenville Rotary Club,” said First United Methodist Pastor and Rotary Club member Donald Spachman.

According to rotary.com, the exchange program is open for people between 15 and 19 years old who have demonstrated leadership, are flexible and willing to try new things, are open to cultural differences and can serve as an ambassadors.

Costs vary from country to country. Local Rotary clubs host students and provide room and board with a host family and a small monthly stipend. Participants are generally responsible for round-trip airfare, insurance, travel documents (such as passports and visas), spending money, additional travel and tour fees.

Ayres didn’t have to be fluent before she started her Polish high school, but she did need to know some of the language. In February 2015, she started learning Polish through Rosetta Stone.

“Once I got to Poland, I had a two-week language intensive program before starting language lessons with my school that I had four days a week,” she said. “Learning Polish was difficult at the beginning but got easier. Being put into a complete immersion of the language is the best way to learn a language.

“When I would speak Polish in the beginning, many of my friends would laugh because of the way I was speaking, and it was hard to not just give up and revert to English. Once I did get a grasp of the language, though, it was still hard to get personality into the things I was saying simply because of lack of vocabulary. I wanted to make jokes or say something witty, but wasn’t able to because of my lack of Polish language skills.”

One of Ayres’ goals was to pass the Polish fluency test at the end of the year. She passed and is now considered conversationally fluent in Polish.

Ayres overcame a lot of challenges during her trip, but she had more to face once she returned.

“Even though I’ve been home for almost two months now, I still struggle to become accustomed to being home,” she said. “I spent 18 years learning the ways of our culture here and then was forced to learn a new one in such a short amount of time. It’s hard to then come back and remember what ‘normal’ life was.”

Besides readjusting to life in the U.S., Ayres misses Poland, her host families, friends and other exchange students.

She now plans on studying global and international studies at Michigan State University, which encourages studying abroad.