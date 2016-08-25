New Greenville-Belding rivalry trophy used to be a tradition long ago

GREENVILLE — Bragging rights for the winner of the Greenville-Belding football game just got a little more interesting. This year’s winning team will have the opportunity to hoist a new rivalry trophy.

Tonight’s game, which starts at 7 p.m. at Greenville’s Legacy Field, will mark the 99th meeting between the Greenville Yellow Jackets and the Belding Redskins, two teams separated by only seven miles who have shared a rivalry that dates back to 1900.

Recently, the Greenville Rotary Club purchased a trophy that the club hopes will rekindle a tradition that was just as popular as high school pep rallies before each Greenville-Belding football game. The trophy stands about 4 feet tall and includes plaques with all the games played between the two rivals, with one side blank for future games to be etched into it.

The winning team will be allowed to hold the trophy until the next game the following year. Belding and Greenville play each other in the first game of every year.

“For the last 18 years, and maybe more, the Greenville Rotary Club has invited the varsity football coach and senior players for the annual luncheon with Rotary members before the Greenville vs. Belding game,” said Rotary member Jeff Marshall. “Players introduced themselves and the coach answered questions. The board of directors decided that it would like to honor and preserve the history of Michigan’s longest high school football rivalry with a trophy that the winner gets to keep until next year.”

Both schools’ athletic directors, Joel Wilker of Belding and Brian Zdanowski of Greenville, agreed presenting a trophy to the winning team after the game was a great idea.

“It adds a little excitement to it,” said Wilker, who has been with the school for 22 years. “It’s cool because you can look at that trophy and look back and see what other teams did over the years with the rivalry.”

Steve Day, a 1975 graduate of Greenville, who played varsity football for the Yellow Jackets from 1973 to 1974, said the trophy will hopefully add to the rich tradition the rivalry holds for both communities.

“The American Legion used to sponsor a trophy years back, which goes back to the early 1960s. It probably goes back much longer than that, but, fortunately, I’m not that old,” laughed Day.

Day remembers back then the communities held much pride for the trophy. He said the old trophy may still be at Greenville High School (Zdanowski was unavailable before press time to confirm), but now, with a new trophy, Day is hoping both communities can once again enjoy a symbol of the great tradition both teams have.

“I remember, in Greenville, if the trophy was in our possession, it would be in the pep rally,” Day said. “I’m not sure when or why the trophy tradition stopped, but, in our day, Belding was very talented and it really meant something to our team, our community, to beat them.

“I still have friends I’ve made from that rivalry,” Day added. “I hope the trophy can be a renewed addition to the tradition. It’s been a wonderful tradition.”