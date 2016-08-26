31st annual SnoMotion is this weekend at Nelson’s Speed Shop

MONTCALM TOWNSHIP — The annual “SnoMotion” event at Nelson’s Speed Shop just north of Greenville will have a new event this time around.

The 31st annual showcase will feature snowmobiles racing on grass this year, noted Nelson’s general manager Danielle Maneke.

“We wanted to have more events with actual snowmobiles involved,” Maneke said. “So we contracted the Newaygo County Snow Chasers to come in and we’re expecting a good turnout with that. Lots of sleds.”

The event replaces the old snow races, where snow was collected from the winter and buried in an underground storage area and broght back up for the event.

“We haven’t buried snow in three years,” Maneke said. “The turnout for the previous few years had been pretty low and it was costly so we put our money towards other events.”

The event starts today and continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This will be the third event hosted by the new owners, Maneke noted. Previous owner Jack Nelson hosted the event for 28 years.

The event showcases the vehicles Nelson’s carries, including ATVs and snowmobiles. There will also be demo rides and a swap meet.

“We also have a motocross show and we’ll have monster trucks,” Maneke said. “So Saturday we’ll have a lot of action out back.”

Maneke said she has a good feeling about this event.

“The weather looks great, we’ve had a lot of calls ahead of time on that and I think this will be one for the record books. I really do,” she said.