Lakeview overtakes Tri County in 37-6 football win

LAKEVIEW — Lakeview and Tri County have had two close games in their previous two matchups.

Thursday night’s matchup wasn’t as close.

The Wildcats ran all over the Vikings in winning 37-6 at Kos Field in the season-opener for both teams.

Lakeview (1-0) ran for 421 yards on the ground, led by Addison Mitchell with 185 yards on just 13 carries.

“We had a very good week of practice,” Lakeview coach Sean Rinehart said. “We talked about intensity and heart, being physical and it’s a family. I thought our offensive line played amazing. They came off the ball and a lot of those guys were key for us offensively and defensively.”

Tri County coach Phil Butler agreed.

“They got off the ball,” Butler said. “Lakeview beat us up front and we knew we were going to have to win the game up front and Lakeview beat us up front.”

The Wildcats opened the scoring with a quarterback sneak from Mike Zerka in the first quarter, then Mitchell went around the right end for a 25-yard score with the first play in the second quarter.

Lakeview added a 32-yard field goal from David Larson, then capped the first-half scoring when Zerka hit Mitchell on a corner route for a 33-yard touchdown. That made the score 24-0 at halftime.

“I think field position early in the game,” said Butler of the difference in the game. “Lakeview did an excellent job of taking advantage of field position and we couldn’t change field position.”

Butler tried different things to slow the Wildcats’ run game.

“We added a five-man front, we went to a 4-4, we tried to play some games with our ends and outside linebackers to give their mesh point a different read,” he said. “They just executed. It didn’t work. Lakeview’s a good football team and we’re going to regroup.”

Zerka went down two minutes into the second half with a leg injury and never returned, but he wasn’t needed.

Tri County got their only score with one second left in the third quarter on a five-yard corner pass from Cayden Luchies to Gavin MacKenzie.

But Lakeview got touchdowns from Jason Kroeze and Caleb Inman in the fourth quarter for the final score.

But the key stat was the 421 yards of rushing offense.

“There’s nothing better than to hear 421 yards of offense for a football team,” Rinehart said. “It just means the offensive line was doing their job and the running backs were lucky to run behind them.”

And Mitchell is a sophomore.

“Addison was very nervous,” Rinehart said. “We know what he’s capable of. It’s exciting to watch him get excited after big plays and there’s more to come. He’s not even scratching the surface of how good he can be and I’m very excited to watch him become the football player he’s going to be.”

Tri County, meanwhile, was led on offense by Quentin Stevens, who had 10 carries for 39 yards. Luchies was just 9-for-23 passing for 90 yards.

Lakeview faces Wyoming Kelloggsville on the road next week while the Vikings will go to Central Montcalm.