Pear trees leave Stanton residents divided

STANTON — The suggested removal of Bradford pear trees along Camburn Street has branched out into a larger conversation.

The topic was brought up again during Tuesday’s Stanton City Commission meeting when Stanton resident and former Judge Charles Miel presented several reasons why he believed the trees should remain.

“Trees do a lot of good things to cities and urban areas. One of the things it does is create a more aesthetically pleasing environment for businesses,” he said. “The second is it improves the air quality. And third, it adds value to adjacent homes.”

Miel also voiced his concern that the city’s Downtown Development Authority and Planning Commission were not involved in the city commission’s decision to seek bids to remove the trees. He noted that Stanton isn’t an industrial town and most likely never will be because of its location and accessibility.

“What we should be doing is making this a nice place to be, a nice place live and somewhere people want to come and go,” he said.

One of the complaints about the trees is that they present a hazard.

“The trees have been there 20 years, and I’ve never heard of someone falling and breaking an arm,” Miel aruged.

Warren Wells is frustrated with the trees. He said they are covering up the side of his building. He’s worried that non-Stanton residents won’t be able to find where they need to go because the trees are in the way.

“Trees that are that big are not an asset to our community,” Wells said. “They are not a beautiful thing. If trees are a beautiful thing, start at home. Don’t save this tree just because it’s a tree. If it’s a tree you want, put in the right kind of tree. Those are not the right kind of trees to be along the street. They block everything.”

Ray Holloway of Stanton supports removing the trees.

“They’re all going to die soon because they’re all root-bound inside the containers they’re in,” he said. “If they bust through the containers, it’s going to start to affect the sidewalk. I think removal is the best idea.”

Tuesday’s conversation also included the question of whether the trees should be replaced and, if so, with what.

“When you go home tonight or down the street, stand and look down the street and try to envision it without the trees,” Miel said. “It’s going to be blacktop sidewalk, blacktop street, blacktop parking lot. It’s not very aesthetic looking. It’s going to be hot and bothersome.”

“I would consider smaller decorative trees, and maybe portable containers they could be placed in strategic areas around town,” Holloway said.

Wells pointed out that successful business like Meijer and Walmart don’t have lots of big trees around their buildings, but he said he could be OK with smaller trees.

“I think once you see the costs of removing and replacing the trees you will want to think on it,” City Manager Jake Eckholm noted.

The conversation is expected to continue at the next City Commission meeting once bids have been submitted for the tree removal project.