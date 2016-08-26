Stanton considers replacing fire truck

STANTON— This city’s fire chief wants a new fire truck.

Stanton Fire Chief Brian Brasington spoke to the Stanton City Commission during Tuesday’s meeting about procuring a new truck for the department.

The current tanker is 30 years old and the engine is no longer worth repairing, according to Brasington.

The tanker truck holds water to put out fires in Stanton and parts of Douglas, Evergreen and Sidney townships.

“If it were an engine it might be something we could sit and wonder if we can sit and plan, but being partners we need to determine,” City Manager Jake Eckholm said.

Brasington is looking into replacing the tanker with a pumper-tanker. A tanker can only hold water, whereas a pumper-tanker can hold water and help extinguish fires.

The benefits of buying a pumper-tanker is saved money in the long run. Brasington anticipates problems with other fire engines. The combination truck could eventually mean one less truck for the fire department.

Brasington said the new truck could cost between $170,000 to $300,000, depending on if the tanker is replaced with another tanker truck or a pumper-tanker truck.

Eckholm has been looking into options to finance a new truck. The U.S. Department of Agriculture provides loans and grant/loan combinations that could alleviate some of the costs.The city can apply for the loan, or the fire department, if declared a particular governmental entity, can apply for the loan.

The best case scenario would be a 35 percent grant and 65 percent loan combination, said Eckholm.

“The USDA will not issue a grant if you don’t take out a loan,” he said. “What I would suggest is there’s not a penalty for paying it off early, so if we can figure out a way with all three townships to pay it off early and not pay as much interest.”

The audience bounced ideas around including buying rehabilitated equipment, which Eckholm said probably wouldn’t qualify for the grant/loan. Representatives from Douglas, Evergreen and Sidney townships were present and voiced ideas for payment and truck types.

“I have no problem with it,” Douglas Township Trustee Tom Jeppesen said.

“I think we’ve heard a lot of comments and are going to benefit from them,” Stanton City Commissioner Larry Peterson said.

“The main goal was to start a preliminary conversation,” Eckholm said. “We need to see what course of action we need to take. The fire department needs to determine what the need is and within a couple months get something together.”

The next steps are for the fire department to determine if it can apply for the grant/loan and to determine what they are going to replace the tanker truck with.