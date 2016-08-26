Syrjala leads Greenville to physical 49-6 victory over rival Belding

GREENVILLE — It took three plays for Cal Syrjala to set the tone of the 99th game between football rivals Greenville and Belding at Legacy Field on Thursday night.

On the third play, Greenville’s senior quarterback busted up the middle of the line for a physical 4-yard touchdown run to give the Yellow Jackets the first lead of the game.

Greenville never looked back, earning a 49-6 non-conference win to start their season.

“We came out and our goal was to drive the ball right down the field, run it down their throats till they got tired,” said Syrjala, who last year was the team’s running back, making him a potent dual-threat quarterback that made it hard for Belding’s defense to handle.

“They took it to us physically,” said Belding head coach Joe Schwander. “You can’t get in the right position because, physically, they controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides.”

Syrjala went on to score two more running touchdowns, one four minutes after his first and another in the third quarter, both 3-yard runs, adding a 22-yard touchdown pass to Brockton Kohler just before halftime.

Syrjala finished with 122 yards rushing on 11 carries, while going 6-for-6 in passing for 82 yards. The offense, as a team, finished with 403 total yards, with 321 yards on the ground.

“The first touchdown felt pretty good,” Syrjala said, “especially this being my senior year and against Belding.”

Meanwhile, Greenville defensive coordinator Tom Hallock’s defense stifled Belding’s offense throughout the game, holding the Redskins to a total of 156 yards and intercepting Belding quarterback Trenton Collins twice.

The win gave Eddie Ostipow his first win as Greenville’s new head coach.

“I just feel happy for the kids,” said Ostipow, as he was surrounded by his family after the game. “It’s a big rivalry and they’ve been a part of it longer than I have. I’m just happy to see us play well.”

Ostipow was happy with his team’s physical play, especially the defense.

“I thought our defense did a great job,” he said. “Tom Hallock and his staff did a great job. We played fast and were really up-tempo tonight. I think that was really hard for them to handle.”

The Yellow Jackets took a 35-0 lead into halftime.

Late in the fourth quarter, Collins found speedster James Daniel open and completed a 60-yard touchdown pass that put the Redskins on the board, making it 42-6 (the two-point conversion failed). Eli Kunkle would wrap up the scoring on the night with 2:30 minutes left to play, scampering to the corner of the end zone on a 7-yard touchdown run.

After the game, Greenville Rotary member Jeff Marshall presented the Yellow Jackets with the new Greenville-Belding rivalry trophy, which players hoisted at midfield to begin the celebration.

For Belding, the loss has to be forgotten as quickly as possible.

“Anytime you lose like this in game one, you gotta get the kids to refocus that it’s now an eight-game season,” Schwander said. “It’s a big game, no doubt, and I wish we would’ve done better and played at a higher level, but now it’s 100 percent Lakewood.”

Belding’s next game will be at home against Lakewood on Sept. 1.

The celebration of another rivalry game won — the third straight — for Greenville also has to be short-lived.

“It’s a win, but we can’t let it go to our heads because that’s what we did last year and we went 2-7 (after beating Belding in the first game last year),” Syrjala said. “So it doesn’t really mean nothing if you don’t keep doing what you’re doing.”

Greenville will be on the road next week, facing Kenowa Hills on Sept. 1.

NOTE: A young Greenville fan cheering for his team’s touchdown accidentally fell over the railing onto the turf during the second quarter of the game. He was attended to by emergency responders and taken to a local hospital. Greenville officials said the boy may have injured his arm, but that he would be OK.