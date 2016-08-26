Trails group working to designate walkable communities

BELDING — Creating a network of walkable and rideable trails that connects communities is an important goal for the Friends of the Fred Meijer River Valley Rail-Trails. Accomplishing that goal is a journey that’s been six years in the making and continues to this day.

According to Robert Brown Jr., chairman for the Friends, designating walkable communities is just one more piece of obtaining funding for the network of trails that run through Greenville, Belding, Lowell, Saranac and Ionia.

During its Aug. 2 meeting, the Belding City Council passed a resolution to adopt the philosophy that having a safe area for members of the community to walk and ride is important for overall physical health of citizens. This resolution puts the Friends one step closer to their goal of attaining grant funding.

“There’s grants out there we can apply for if a certain percentage of the communities along our trails have adopted this philosophy,” Brown said. “It doesn’t bind them to do anything. They don’t have to build all these sidewalks and remove roads. They’re basically saying walking is healthy and it’s safer and better for the economies to have walkable communities.”

To that end, Belding, the city of Lowell and Boston Township have all adopted this philosophy. Brown is hoping to have 100 percent completion from surrounding communities by the end of the year.

Brown says funding is the only major obstacle in the group’s quest to eventually connect all of the networks of trails throughout West Michigan. According to him, the trails are about 27 miles short of being a complete 125 mile long circuit. If the trails were to be connected, the network would be considered a regional trail and opportunities for smaller trails would open up from there.

“If we’re designated a regional trail, as smaller trails want to develop, if they connect to a regional trail that helps them get funding also,” he said.

Not only is the group working toward connecting different segments of the trails, but they also maintain the trails. The group provides general maintenance for 38 miles that goes through Belding, including mowing the trails and keeping garbage picked up.

“We’ve got some pretty cool features on our trail. The bridge on 66 in Ionia that’s on our trail network lights up and changes color,” Brown said. “I like that we can add little touches.”

Developed sections of the trail are handicap accessible and include a handicap accessible portable restroom which is larger than the a typical portable restroom.

The Friends of the Fred Meijer River Valley Rail-Trails were formed in 2010 and since then members have worked to develop and maintain the trail to give the community somewhere to walk and ride away from roads.

“Our trail picks up at 57 in Greenville, goes through Belding and ends at Prairie Creek in Ionia,” Brown said.

Three different groups manage the segments of the trail as a whole, which is called the Fred Meijer West Michigan Regional Trail. While these different groups manage it, the trails ultimately belong to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to make sure that if the groups ever dissolved, the trails wouldn’t fall into ruin.

Because the trails are owned by MDOT, the municipalities that surround the trail networks are not responsible for financially supporting the trails. Major support for the trails come from donations, fund matching through the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and other grant sources.

“We’re not changing taxes or anything,” Brown said. “If we don’t have private donations, we’re going to get into muddy water. (This trail) is owned by the people of Michigan (not the municipalities that the trail touches).”

Friends Director George Raimer got involved with the group so he could work on the trails because he saw the positive effects of getting healthy exercise away from roads.

“The biggest thing for me is giving back to the community because I know the effect it’s had on my health,” he said.

Raimer has organized impromptu classes for people on how to use a chainsaw so they could volunteer their time for trail maintenance, as the group itself is run on the time of 60 volunteers and is always looking for new membership.

“Our group is sustained mostly by membership. It’s $10 to join the group,” Brown said. “When we get those monies, we can use them for anything we need to (or) our primary use is fund matching. We can turn a dollar to $10 on a match so a couple volunteers really adds up in what we can leverage for a match.”