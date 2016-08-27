BUSINESS BEAT: Murphy Oil USA breaks ground in Greenville

GREENVILLE — After a long process of planning and preparing, Murphy Oil USA officials broke ground Thursday on the site of a future store.

The new gas station will be located on M-57 in front of Walmart, and will offer gas, hot cocoa, soda, milk, lottery tickets, tobacco products, frozen drinks and much more. The store will be open 24/7.

“We’re hoping to be open by the middle of October, depending if everything goes smoothly,” said Store Manager Rebecca Buchheister. “The tanks are in. We need to do grating and get that all done. They need the columns for the canopy and the building in. There’s still a lot to do.”

Besides finishing the building, two assistant managers and five cashiers still need to be hired. The hiring process will begin Oct. 1 to be ready to open the store during the second week in October.

Buchheister of Port Huron works at the Fort Gratiot Murphy Oil USA, but she’s worked across the state and even in Indianapolis.

“Right now, I’m the go-to person to go to other places, so this is an exciting time that I get to move up into a bigger store than what I have right now,” she said. “I have been with the company for 10 years. I have traveled to almost every store in Michigan to work, and I’ve also worked in a store down in Indianapolis.

“I’m excited. I can’t wait and I’m happy,” she added with enthusiasm.

Greenville Mayor Pro-Tem Frances Schuleit welcomed Buchheister and “the wonderful nationwide company” to Greenville.

“We’re thankful for your faith in Greenville,” Schuleit said. “We are happy to have you and we welcome you.”

Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce members also expressed their excitement for the new company.

Murphy Oil USA has been in existence since 1996 and has about two dozen stores open throughout the United States.

Visit www.murphyoilusa.com online for more information about the company.