Funeral Notices for Aug. 27, 2016

Today

Darrell Ray Johnson — 1 p.m., Forest Home Cemetery, Greenville. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

Monday

Hazel M. Campbell — 5 p.m., Hillcrest Cemetery, Six Lakes. (Brigham Funeral Chapel, Lakeview)

Hazel M. Campbell, 89

LAKEVIEW — Hazel M. Campbell (Towne), died Tuesday. Hazel will be interred and afterward a graveside memorial service will be 5 p.m. Monday at Hillcrest Cemetery in Six Lakes. Arrangements are being handled by Brigham Funeral Chapel in Lakeview. Condolences to the family may be made utilizing the guestbook at www.brighamfuneralchapel.com.

Ivan Charles Roszell, 54

GREENVILLE — Ivan Charles Roszell, 54, of Rockford, died Thursday. According to his wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Arrangements are by Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville. A complete obituary is online at www.marshallfuneralhomeinc.com where a message of condolence may be left for the family.