Greenville uses extra points to win Carson City-Crystal tourney

CARSON CITY — It took a few more points than Greenville’s volleyball team would have liked, but the Yellow Jackets got the win they wanted Friday.

Greenville put away the Charlotte Orioles in extra points in the final game of the finals of the Carson City-Crystal Invitational, with the final game going 31-29 in the Jackets’ favor. Normal games go to 25 points.

Greenville won the first game 25-22.

“That was very exciting,” Greenville coach Shane Wilcox said. “It was a great team and a great battle. It was a great championship game, fun to watch. We’re proud of the girls and all the hustle all through the (day).”

Greenville got to the finals after going 7-1 in the pool play portion of the tournament, losing their only game to Charlotte. That gave them the No. 1 seed, as the Orioles were second at 5-3, Belding was third at 4-4, Vestaburg was fourth at 3-5 and the host Eagles were 1-7.

The Jackets then beat CC-C 25-17, 25-20 in the semis.

“I’m super-impressed by the progress they (Greenville) have made in the past couple of weeks,” Wilcox said. “They’re really fighting, they’re learning this new defense and really embracing it. It’s really making us a scrappier team, a really hard defensive team and when it’s really hard to put a ball in the floor against you it makes it a tough thing and it gets in the other team’s head.”

Wilcox didn’t have numbers, but said Kelsea McConnell led the team in digs, Rylie Jenks led the team in blocks, Sydney Taylor led the team in aces and Haley Peters led in kills.

Charlotte got to the finals by taking the second seed, then beating the Redskins in the semis 25-17, 25-23.

“I thought we started slow,” Belding coach Mikayla Linebaugh said. “We lost a key player/starter in game two and that was tough. I thought the girls made good adjustments with playing different positions. We need to focus on talking, moving our feet and reading the defense, and sticking our passes on serve receive.”

The Redskins lost Olivia Stephan to an ankle injury.

Johanna McCully led Belding with 53 kills, four blocks and 44 digs and Avery German led in assists with 106 and aces with 11.

CC-C beat Vestaburg in the 4-vs.-5 play-in match before being eliminated by the Jackets.

The Eagles were playing their second long tournament in as many days after playing eight matches in the Fulton Invitational on Thursday.

“I would say fatigue came into play but I’m trying not to give them that excuse because we have to be ready,” CC-C coach Ashley Seals said. “We only have nine players so I’m trying not to let fatigue be an excuse. But consistency was definitely our biggest issue (Thursday) and it showed (Friday) along with fatigue. I think we played pretty well. We were right there at times but we let teams go on too many runs at times so we need to learn to fix those early.”

Marissa Schmitt led CC-Crystal with 35 kills, 28 digs and five blocks. She tied with Kaylee Reeder for the most aces with five Sydney Evans dished out 65 assists.