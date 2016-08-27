Greenville’s ISO rating improves

GREENVILLE— On the surface of public safety are many officers, firefighters, large emergency vehicles and noisy sirens.

But behind the scenes, data entry, paperwork and diligence ensures the Greenville Department of Public Safety runs smoothly.

Following the most recent inspection from the Insurance Services Office Inc. (ISO) of the city’s fire services, that commitment to excellence has now paid off in a way that will benefit city property owners.

During the Aug. 16 Greenville City Council meeting, City Manager George Bosanic announced the city’s ISO rating for the Department of Public Safety had dropped from a five to a four.

“It’s been a five for the better part of 25 years, so it’s quite an accomplishment for us to go from a five from a four,” he said. “The benefit of that is to every property owner in the city, in terms of insurance premiums. That proves that in spite of all of our challenges, we’re actually getting better.”

In announcing the new rating, which is given on a 10-point scale, Bosanic gave special recognition to Police Staff Sgt. and Fire Lt. Brian Blomstrom, who led the effort to reach the new rating.

“A big part of the reason we’re getting better is how well we put our review together,” Bosanic said. “In particular, Sgt. Blomstrom did a phenomenal job at doing that for us.”

Blomstrom received a special award of merit for outstanding effort in the area of ISO recertification from Greenville Mayor John Hoppough.

Director of Public Safety Mark Reiss said Blomstrom’s efforts are worth recognition, noting that having an outside independent agency recognize improvements at the department goes a long way.

“What a lengthy and arduous task it is to make sure we at least maintain our current rating and not slip to a lower category, and if we can, improve it,” Reiss explained. “Not only did Brian put the appropriate package together, but he provided proof to them that we are in fact doing what we are supposed to be doing, the way we are supposed to do it.”

According to Blomstrom, the inspection of the Department of Public Safety included studying central dispatch functionality, the city’s water system and the fire department.

“For the size of our city and the resources that we have, four is very good,” Blomstrom said.

The city was last evaluated eight years ago and received a five. At that time, Blomstrom became determined to help the city improve its rating.

“I set a goal that I wanted to be able to compile the paperwork and documentation to go from a five to a four,” he said. “I’m very fortunate to have a great network of individuals and team members within our agency, who all worked together to meet that goal. In the end, this will provide savings to the community members as well as a higher level of service.”

Blomstrom credited changes in policies and procedures and more attention to documentation as part of the reason for achieving the new rating.

“It’s a big deal because it shows that our fire services component of the public safety department is proactive and demonstrates a higher level of capabilities in serving the community,” he said. Now, those with insurance companies that use an ISO rating for determining the cost of fire insurance may see a reduction in those premiums.”

The department will continue efforts to improve its functionality.

“Now the next goal in this whole process is to not just maintain a four, but to continue to work at gathering more points to show we are continually bettering our services,” he said. “ It doesn’t just come down to training and equipment, but the economy, the population of the city … who knows what the future holds? I will be very happy if we maintain that four, but you always want to have a goal that pushes you, so you strive to do better.”