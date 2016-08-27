‘Indispensable’: 5 Greenville firefighters honored in retirement

GREENVILLE — Be it steadying a hose for a fellow firefighter attempting to extinguish a flame or making trip upon trip inside a burning home to ensure everyone has escaped safety, serving as a firefighter is a duty well worth recognition.

Five local firefighters have put in more time than most, with a combined 157 of service with the Greenville Department of Public Safety. They were recognized at the Aug. 16 Greenville City Council meeting.

Collectively announcing their retirement, Randy Elzinga, Tim Foster, Jim Hopkins, Dave Steffes and Gary Valentine received special awards from the council.

“It is my distinct honor and privilege to offer for consideration these awards for these fine gentlemen who have been part of our public safety department and as part-paid firefighters,” City Manager George Bosanic said. “We really appreciate the years of service. That’s pretty amazing and quite a distinction.”

Elzinga, Steffes and Valentine previously worked as public safety officer. After their retirements, they stayed on as part-paid on call firefighters.

Elzinga worked 28 years as a police officer and three years as a part-paid fire officer. Steffes worked 13 years as a police officer and 18 years as a part-paid fire officer. Valentine worked 27 years as a police officer and four years as a part-paid fire officer.

Foster and Hopkins are also retiring after lengthy careers as part-paid fire officers, with Hopkins having worked 25 years and Foster 39 years.

Director of Public Safety Mark Reiss described the time put in by all five men as an “indispensable” service.

“A couple of months ago, this group came to my office together in mass and said they started together and made a pact with each other that they would go out together,” he said. “It really leaves a tremendous void. What you’re looking at here is approximately 120 years of experience and firefighter knowledge that we are losing. Truthfully, the scenes that I’ve been on, each and every one of these guys has been indispensable.”

Mayor John Hoppough presented the men with awards.

“I personally want to thank you all, the public safety in Greenville is better because of you,” Hoppough said. “Making the great commitment to our community is something I think we all need to recognize. They are very dedicated individuals and we’re very blessed to have them in our community.”

The applause in the room was tremendous, coming from the council and an audience full of public safety officers.

“I would just like to again express on all of our behalf, the service of these five retiring officers, which represents the best of our past,” Councilman Larry Moss said.

With the retirement of the five men, the department is currently accepting applications for part-paid firefighters at Greenville City Hall.

“We have 23 on-call firefighters, the backbone of the fire service here in Greenville,” Reiss said. “It’s left a void, and we’re working to fill it with new people.”