‘Indispensable’: 5 Greenville firefighters honored in retirement

By Cory Smith • Last Updated 10:54 pm on Friday, August 26, 2016

From left, retired firefighters Jim Hopkins, Gary Valentine, Tim Foster, Randy Elzinga and Dave Steffes stand outside the Greenville Department of Public Safety after being recognized for their collective service of 157 years to the city. — Daily News/Cory Smith

GREENVILLE — Be it steadying a hose for a fellow firefighter attempting to extinguish a flame or making trip upon trip inside a burning home to ensure everyone has escaped safety, serving as a firefighter is a duty well worth recognition.

Five local firefighters have put in more time than most, with a combined 157 of service with the Greenville Department of Public Safety. They were recognized at the Aug. 16 Greenville City Council meeting.

Collectively announcing their retirement, Randy Elzinga, Tim Foster, Jim Hopkins, Dave Steffes and Gary Valentine received special awards from the council.

From left, retired firefighters Randy Elzinga, Gary Valentine, Dave Steffes, Jim Hopkins and Tim Foster, were recognized at the Aug. 16 Greenville City Council meeting by Greenville Department of Public Safety Director Mark Reiss, for their service to the city. — Daily News/Cory Smith

“It is my distinct honor and privilege to offer for consideration these awards for these fine gentlemen who have been part of our public safety department and as part-paid firefighters,” City Manager George Bosanic said. “We really appreciate the years of service. That’s pretty amazing and quite a distinction.”

Elzinga, Steffes and Valentine previously worked as public safety officer. After their retirements, they stayed on as part-paid on call firefighters.

Elzinga worked 28 years as a police officer and three years as a part-paid fire officer. Steffes worked 13 years as a police officer and 18 years as a part-paid fire officer. Valentine worked 27 years as a police officer and four years as a part-paid fire officer.

Foster and Hopkins are also retiring after lengthy careers as part-paid fire officers, with Hopkins having worked 25 years and Foster 39 years.

Retired firefighters Randy Elzinga, Tim Foster, Jim Hopkins, Dave Steffes and Gary Valentine were recognized with this award for their years of service. — Daily News/Cory Smith

Director of Public Safety Mark Reiss described the time put in by all five men as an “indispensable” service.

“A couple of months ago, this group came to my office together in mass and said they started together and made a pact with each other that they would go out together,” he said. “It really leaves a tremendous void. What you’re looking at here is approximately 120 years of experience and firefighter knowledge that we are losing. Truthfully, the scenes that I’ve been on, each and every one of these guys has been indispensable.”

Mayor John Hoppough presented the men with awards.

“I personally want to thank you all, the public safety in Greenville is better because of you,” Hoppough said. “Making the great commitment to our community is something I think we all need to recognize. They are very dedicated individuals and we’re very blessed to have them in our community.”

The applause in the room was tremendous, coming from the council and an audience full of public safety officers.

“I would just like to again express on all of our behalf, the service of these five retiring officers, which represents the best of our past,” Councilman Larry Moss said.

With the retirement of the five men, the department is currently accepting applications for part-paid firefighters at Greenville City Hall.

“We have 23 on-call firefighters, the backbone of the fire service here in Greenville,” Reiss said. “It’s left a void, and we’re working to fill it with new people.”

