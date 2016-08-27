OUR VIEW: Montcalm County’s $9 million question

How do you spend almost $9 million of taxpayer money and not know it?

The Montcalm County Board of Commissioners is collectively asking themselves this question — and so are we — after a financial consultant report revealed the county spent an average of $2 million or more in savings each year for the last four years.

The news is not that someone embezzled and pocketed those funds, as the money was likely spent on county services.

The news is that commissioners were seemingly ignorant of how deeply they were gouging their savings to fund services the county had long ago ceased to be able to afford.

How is it possible they had no clue? How can our commissioners, some of whom have served as such for one or two decades or more, be so out of touch?

Our commissioners are elected to represent and manage county interests, specifically the budget, which funds all county services, both mandated and non-mandated.

Some commissioners have day jobs and some are retired, but they each earn an annual salary of about $10,000, plus per diems for attending meetings. One such meeting is the Finance & Personnel Committee, which is specifically assigned to “coordinate, prepare, review and recommend the annual budget for board approval;” “monitor county expenses and audit bills bi-monthly with the assistance of the board;” and “make recommendations to the county board in matter related to finance and personnel.”

We now question whether commissioners even read annual budgets and audit reports, or whether they simply skimmed the cover page and rubber stamped the recommendations of the controller-administrator and department heads. We question why the county’s longtime auditing firm Abraham & Gaffney hasn’t physically presented an annual report to commissioners in years, which would have given them an opportunity for clarifications and explanations. We question why our commissioners didn’t ask more questions.

Speaking of responsibility, the controller-administrator’s department is specifically tasked with “county accounting function, personnel administration, payroll processing, budget preparation and administration, fiscal policy, development and maintenance, purchasing, insurance administration, administration support to commissioners, grant administrator, information systems management, county park reservations and general management functions of county government.”

Those are a lot of duties for one admin and a small department. We now question whether the county admin has been given too much responsibility and too much power.

The court of public opinion has been swift to judge this unfolding situation, with social media comments calling for commissioners to resign immediately, or for a recall election to be held.

But who would fill their seats? The nine board members are rarely contested in their bids for re-election, with a few exceptions. Constituents are either content with the status quo, or reluctant to take on an admittedly thankless job.

The question remains: Where did the money go? And which services need to be cut to stop the bleeding? With a legal investigation underway, we hope those answers will soon become clear as the new budget year approaches.

We literally can’t afford these rain checks anymore. Montcalm County can’t continue operating as it does now. There’s no question commissioners should have done their job and made a series of budget cuts each year starting years ago. Instead, they deferred the tough decisions until present day, and for what?

Those cuts are still going to have to be made. The only difference is, now it’s going to be a lot more painful.

Our View represents the majority opinion of The Daily News editorial board.

The editorial board consists of Publisher Julie Stafford, News Editor Elisabeth Waldon and Managing Editor Darrin Clark.