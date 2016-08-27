Young Eagles team absorbs tough season-opening loss to Saranac, 49-6

CARSON CITY — After Carson City-Crystal’s 45-6 season-opening loss to Saranac on Friday evening, new Eagles head coach Ben Brock knows there’s a lot of work to do.

With a young team — including three freshmen and and six sophomores playing on the varsity level — Brock knows his team will be hard challenged in every game. Against Saranac, his team got to see a varsity-level style it needed to see in order to improve.

“I’m proud of our effort, but not proud of the results,” said Brock, who took an eight-year hiatus from coaching before taking the position with the Eagles. “We’re not going to get used to this. I know the character of our kids. They put a lot of work in the offseason, and the facts are we are playing with ninth- and 10th-graders who have to make contributions on the varsity level.”

The young Eagles team held its ground in the first half, which each team’s defense stepping up, and each getting a pick-six to open up the scoring.

With 6:38 to go in the first quarter, Saranac’s defense picked off Eagles junior quarterback Drew Stout’s pass at the Eagles’ 17-yard line and returned it for a touchdown to give the Redskins a 6-0 lead (two-point conversion failed).

Early in the second quarter, the Eagles would return the favor with their own pick-six as junior cornerback Noah Heckman picked off Saranac quarterback Brady Jackson’s pass and turned it 55 yards to put the Eagles on the board.

After a failed two-point conversion, the teams were tied at 6 and Brock and his staff thought things were turning around.

But mistakes continued to hurt the Eagles’ offense, while The Redskins’ offense found success in the air, scoring on a 10-yard and 38-yard pass to go up 18-6 at halftime.

“We had more physical mistakes than mental mistakes on offense,” Brock said. “Moving forward, we need to take advantage of what the defense is giving us.”

Brock said conditioning was another factor that hurt the Eagles. He took the blame for not having the team ready.

“We were fourth-quarter tired by the end of the first quarter,” he said. “And that’s all on me. I have to get these guys better conditioned.”

Saranac’s game experience and its passing game began to show in the third quarter, with another pair of touchdown passes completed by Jackson, a seven-yard and 16-yard pass, putting the game out of reach.

“Their closing speed was so much faster than us,” Brock said, “even when we tried getting the ball to our receivers.”

Brock said Stout held his own at quarterback, especially this being his first year at the position on varsity. Brock also gave acknowledgement to Heckman, who, he said, played every snap in the game.

“I told our players that there were a lot of mistakes I made as a coach and I owned it,” he said. “I told them we can either pack it in or we can show the character that we’re building here with these young men and come back even stronger. I believe in our kids and I think they’re going to do something about it.”

Saranac racked up a total of 214 passing yards and 85 rushing yards. Brady threw for six touchdowns, five of them to sophomore wide receiver Taven Haskins.

The Eagles will face reigning Mid-State Activities Conference champion Sacred Heart at home at 7 p.m. next Friday.

“That will also be a challenging game for us,” Brock said. “They are the class of the league and have been for years now. This will be a measuring stick for our team.”