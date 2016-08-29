Dave Riches upgrades from assistant to head coach for Belding varsity baseball

BELDING — The new Belding varsity baseball manager is a familiar face to returning players.

Dave Riches, a 1996 graduate of Belding High School, was named to the job last week, a position vacated by Michael Ostrander, who was recently hired to be a full-time principal for Belding High School.

Riches comes to the position with extensive knowledge about the team and the successful program Ostrander has built, having been the team’s assistant manager for the past six years.

“Anytime you take over for someone who has won 28 games in this sport the year before, you will be expected to get results and win now,” Riches said.

Riches said his predecessor has helped him quite a bit in grooming him for the head manager’s position.

“Michael was a very good in-game strategy-type coach,” Riches said. “He really helped me develop my coaching abilities and let me run the off-season programs. He also really helped me with the off-field things like fundraising and paperwork that has to be done.”

In his high school days, Riches was a three-sport athlete, playing baseball, basketball and football, and, for a short time, college baseball, until he injured his shoulder. Riches said it was Ostrander who helped him overcome the loss of not being able to play the game anymore by getting him involved in the coaching aspect of the game.

“He gave me that opportunity to get back involved in the game and helped me grow with it,” Riches said. “I can’t say enough about Michael as a person.”

Ostrander, who coached the team for seven years, said Riches is a great person, not only for managing the team, but being a supporter of the program and his players.

“David has done a terrific job these past six years and has built really great relationships with the kids and their parents along the way,” Ostrander said. “He’s very focused to get the program to a level of success the kids and the community deserves.”

Riches takes over a team that last year won a school-record 28 games and finished one win shy of earning a conference title, which would have been the first since 1985.

Riches has many talented players returning, including three of the four pitchers who saw much success last year.

“It’s very exciting to think we will have that many returning starting pitchers back,” he noted. “It’s not very often you return that many experience pitchers.”

One pitcher Riches is looking to lead the team is Logan Campbell, who was Belding’s No. 1 pitcher last year.

“He’s been clocked up to 83 miles per hour with his pitching lately, so he’s doing really well,” Riches said.

Another player who is expected to be a big part of the team is senior Dylan McMaster, the team’s lead-off hitter.

“He hits for high batting average and is great in the outfield,” Riches said.

This year, Belding has moved from the O-K Blue Conference to the O-K Silver Conference. Both Riches and Ostrander say now is a great opportunity to win a conference title.

“The Silver is top-heavy, with two to three teams going for the title, and our team is one of them,” Riches said.

Ostrander said with the players Belding has this year, expectations are high.

“Moving into the Silver, yes, both David and I agreed that we expect to win the conference title this year,” he said. “We’ve been waiting and wanting it for a while now and we both think this could be the year.”

Try-outs for the varsity baseball team will begin in March.