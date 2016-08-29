Edmore Potato Festival enjoyed by many despite wet weather

EDMORE — A little bit of rain couldn’t keep Edmore Potato festivalgoers down this past weekend.

Despite intermittent showers, Main Street was lined with families waiting for Saturday’s parade to start. Excited children were practically jumping for joy as they waited to see and hear that first line of emergency vehicles to signify the beginning of the parade.

Since the birth of her 10-year-old son, Diego, Sarah Cardoso has started the tradition of attending the Edmore Potato Festival. Now, Diego has brothers and sisters to share in that tradition.

Diego wasn’t bothered by rain at all, noting, “A little rain can’t do no harm.”

For him, the best part of any parade is the candy — and there was definitely candy to be had. Diego and his three siblings each had bags and pockets full of candy they had frantically scooped up from the street.

“I’m glad to see people out and seeing the parade,” Diego said.

Aside from the candy, Diego said his favorite thing about the parade were the monster trucks, one of which was decorated with a painting of a Captain America shield.

Also in the parade was this year’s grand marshal, Montcalm County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Kotenko, who survived being shot with a crossbow while serving a felony arrest warrant last October. In the moments leading up to the parade, representatives from the sheriff’s office arrived to show their support and appreciation for Kotenko. According to festival organizer Sandy Jordan, the meeting was an emotional one.

“It was awesome,” she said.

Jordan was more than a little worried about how the day was going to go when she woke up Saturday morning to pouring rain.

“We had a lot of calls this morning. My phone was blowing up,” she said.

People were calling to ask if the parade was still on and whether any of planned events at the Edmore Chamber field later that day would be canceled.

“(I told them) we were going to go for it, and it turned out,” she said. “It’s not freezing out. We hope that people will still come out and enjoy the afternoon and evening.”

By Saturday afternoon, the rain let up just enough for mini carnival rides to run, for people to go down the zip line and for principals of Montabella Community Schools to duke it out over who could raise the most money at the dunk tank.

Hayden Walkington, an 11-year-old from Six Lakes, was more than happy to give a few dollars in the hope that he would throw the ball that would dunk his principal, Michael Moore, in a large bucket of water. He accomplished the feat.

“I got to dunk my principal,” he proclaimed excitedly, a look of triumph set on his face.

Arts and crafts vendors set up at the Chamber field were prepared for the rain and did their best not to let it dampen their spirits.

Mark Feather of Grand Rapids was on hand with tables lined with DVDs, books and, for the nostalgic collector, VHS tapes. He had tarps set up to line the tent and keep raindrops out. As a traveling vendor, getting a little wet wasn’t going to interfere with his day.

“It ain’t my first rodeo. We’re used to (the rain),” he said. “It can still turn out to be a decent weekend.”

Jordan and fellow festival organizer Wendy Bingy said they hoped to bring the traditional festival back to life in the town. Each of them remember going to the festival when they were children and they’d like to see it restored to its former glory.

“As an adult, it makes me want to bring back those feelings from when I was a kid and I want my kids to experience that. I want the community to experience that,” Bingy said.

According to Jordan, for a number of years the festival was reduced to an annual rodeo. Bingy said one of their goals has been to fill out the whole weekend, starting on Thursday, with various events and to really make it a production again.

“We’re just bringing people together,” she said.