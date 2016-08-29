Funeral Notices for Aug. 29, 2016

Today

Hazel M. Campbell — 5 p.m., Hillcrest Cemetery, Six Lakes. (Brigham Funeral Chapel, Lakeview)

Wednesday

William F. Greene — 1 p.m., Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding.

Betty Jean Campbell — 3 p.m., Hill Crest Cemetery, Six Lakes. (Brigham Funeral Chapel, Edmore)

Betty Jean Campbell, 84

EDMORE — Betty Jean Campbell, 84, died Friday in Gowen. Graveside services for Betty will take place at 3 p.m. Wednesday from Hill Crest Cemetery, Six Lakes.

William F. Greene 65

BELDING — William F. Greene, 65, of Grattan Township, Belding, died Saturday morning in Grand Rapids. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding. Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. A complete obituary will be published Tuesday.