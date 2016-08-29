Thompson teen is crowned Miss Belding, again

BELDING — Lauren Thompson is about to start her senior year at Belding High School, where she is active in band and Leadership Council.

She has also started a successful new hobby: Collecting crowns.

In 2011, Thompson was crowned Young Miss Belding. In 2014, she earned the title of Junior Miss Belding.

On Saturday evening at the Belding High School Performing Arts Center, Thompson was named Miss Belding 2016.

Her older sister Sarah Thompson reigned as Junior Miss in 2011, then went on to win Miss Belding in 2013.

“The most difficult part of the pageants are the interviews,” said Thompson, the daughter of Robert and Jennifer Thompson. “You never know what the judges may ask. It could be a question that is difficult for you, but you have to come up with an answer and get past it.”

The seven contestants vying for the title were scored in Private Interview (worth 35 percent), Talent (35 percent), Formal Wear and Onstage Questions (30 percent) and Poise, Confidence and Appearance (5 percent), emcee George Rousseau informed the audience.

Dancing to Carrie Underwood’s “There Must Be Something in the Water,” Thompson, with more than five years of dance experience, felt confident in the talent portion.

Her onstage questions — one from the contestant’s biography and the other repeated for all contestants — pertained to her involvement with Special Olympics, and what she hoped to show if she were to win the title of Miss Belding.

“If I were to win the title of Miss Belding, I would like to show my positivity and also be a role model to others,” Thompson said.

Krista Hull, the daughter of Scott and Tracy Hull, was named Miss Belding First Runner-Up and Miss Congeniality.

Anatasia Hintz, 15, the daughter of Don and Cathy Hintz, was crowned Junior Miss and earned the Top Fundraiser award. Hintz served as Thompson’s court member in 2014, the same year that Allison Harrison, the current Miss Danish Festival, reigned as Miss Belding.

Jaqueline Quintino was named the Junior Miss court member. Hintz and Quintino came out on top in a field of seven contestants. Katelyn Walch earned Miss Congeniality from the Junior Miss and Young Miss contestants.

The Young Miss Belding contest had three pre-teens competing, with Madison Baltruczak, 12, winning the crown, and younger sister Ava, 10, earning the spot as court member. The two are the daughters of Mike and Amanda Baltruczak.

Serving as the youngest royalty will be Kiddie Queen Tinley Brown, 5, the daughter of Kris Rinckey and Nathan Brown, and Kiddie King Bentley Parker, 3, the grandson of Jennifer Parker.

Thompson and her court will be present at many events scheduled for the Labor Day celebration this upcoming weekend. They will also make appearances around the state throughout the year, representing the Belding’s festival and the city.