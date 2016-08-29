Trufant teenager crowned Jubilee queen

TRUFANT — Last year, Ashley Lee considered trying out for the Trufant Jubilee Queen’s Pageant. She decided it was too late in the process to jump in and opted to wait one year.

When the Trufant teen entered this year’s contest, she learned she was the only contestant.

“I wanted to try it this year to help boost my self-confidence,” said Lee, a 15-year-old sophomore at Lakeview High School.

Lee, along with four contestants for pre-teen, were judged in a private interview, casual wear, formal wear, and onstage question.

Lee’s onstage question, asked by emcee Tony Gibbons, was “If I were to give you a dollar, what would you do with it?”

“If you were to give me a dollar, I would probably give it to someone less fortunate than me. Then they would have it if they needed it,” Lee responded.

The most difficult part of the pageant, said Lee, was walking in high heels.

Kia Reyburn, a 9-year-old fifth grader, earned the title of Pre-Teen, with Melissa Mckinley, Lia Huizinga and Brooklyn Boomer rounding out the court. Reyburn of Pierson is the daughter of Nick Reyburn and Ronda Tanis.

Three girls vied for the title of Trufant Jubilee Princess with Jayden Gibbons, 8, the daughter of Tony Gibbons of Trufant and Deanna Flick of Greenville, being crowned.

“I gave my band teacher a peace offering, saying I would be riding on a float instead of marching in the parade this year,” said Lee, who marches with a bass clarinet. “Besides the parade, I don’t know what else they will want us to do.”

The grand parade on Saturday is one of the many events the court will participate in over Trufant Jubilee weekend, according to pageant organizer Katy Baird.

“The girls will reign over the weekend, and participate in many of the events, such as the grand parade, the fireman’s parade and the kiddie parade,” said Baird.

After the annual festivities, Lee will continue her year-long title, but isn’t exactly sure how to juggle her role as queen.

“I will wait to see what parades the court goes to and what parades the band goes to,” said Lee, who also is a member of her school’s bowling team. “If the court goes, then I will ride the float, but if they don’t, then I will march with the band.”

“Besides parades, I don’t know what else my responsibilities will be,” added Lee, who is currently unsure which college she will eventually attend, but has hopes to become an emergency room nurse. “But we’ll figure it out.”

Correspondent Lori Hansen is a Greenville-area resident.