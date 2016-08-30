Belding fire captain retires after 37 years on the job

BELDING — Don Eady has built a profession around running into burning buildings.

When Don was a boy, there was a fire in his own home. Flames gutted half the structure. Don recalls how each of the firefighters who responded seemed to care about him and his family, making multiple trips back in the home to save as many of their belongings as possible.

This experience that spurred Don into pursuing a career, leading to his hire at the Belding Fire Department when he was just 18 years old.

Don has spent 37 years as a firefighter, the last 23 years working as a member of the officer reserve in Belding. He and fellow retired Sgt. Gary Valentine have worked together over the years to hold modified academies to train other reserve officers from all across the state. Don retired earlier this month.

Belding Fire Chief Gregg Moore has worked alongside Don for the past 34 years, 16 of those as fire chief.

“Don’s a great guy to work, very professional,” Moore said. “We originally both started as paid on-call firefighters, so we go way back.”

Don was one of the first people with the Belding Fire Department to run medical calls. At the time, the police department was in charge of assisting emergency medical services (EMS) on ambulance runs.

“Now the fire department handles medicals,” he noted.

Don also teaches CPR and first aid classes at Montcalm Community College and recently agreed to teach those classes to new recruits for the Ionia County fire department.

“All of my adult life, I’ve always been on the go,” Don said.

Indeed, between all of his commitments Don worked 70 to 80 hours in any given week. In his retirement, he’s slowed down to what he said will probably total about 30 hours a week, which will be a change not just for Don, but for his wife, Amy.

“His pager hasn’t gone off in the night in two weeks,” she said. “It’s going to be an adjustment sharing the bed again. I was getting used to spreading out.”

In all seriousness, Amy said she wouldn’t trade the past nearly 17 years of marriage.

“I’ve been fortunate to have a wife that understands. Yes, I’m going to go there,” said Don, giving his wife a side glance. “She had been a paramedic in the medical field for years. She knows we have no control over what’s going to happen. We got through it and made the best of it.”

Don’s children, Donald Eady and Kristin Rowley, said some of their fondest memories from their childhood involved seeing their father drive by in a fire truck.

“Sometimes him and I would be doing something and if the pager went off, we’d have to drop what we were doing and he’d have to take me with him,” Donald recalled.

Kristin has similar memories, knowing that her father was going to be the one to save the day if someone was in trouble.

“If he had to get up because the pager went off, we were plastered to the windows waiting to see if he was going to turn on his lights or the siren,” she said.

Kristin laughed as she reminisced about her brother, saying he “was the first in the family to wear out a tricycle because he went on so many pretend fire calls.”

The things that might take a toll on other family relationships seem to be the norm for the Eadys. According to them, the past years are something they wouldn’t trade for the world.

Amy became emotional reminiscing about the past.

“I think it’s just finally hitting me that you’re retired. All the sacrifices that we as family have had to make but wouldn’t trade for anything…” she said, tears running down her cheeks. “It was our life.”

Amy told Kristin and Donald it was wonderful for her to hear how proud they are and understand why he was doing what he was doing.

A passion for helping others is something Kristin and Donald understand. Their father’s example has led each of them into careers that allow them to touch lives. Kristin works as a medical assistant in the Spectrum Health obstetrics and gynecology office in Greenville, while Donald works as a military law enforcement officer in the Navy.

“I can remember being 5 or 6 years old and checking out all my dad’s medical books and looking through everything,” Kristin said. “I remember him coming home from an EMT run and saying he almost had to deliver a baby and I just thought that was so cool.”

At this memory, Don cringed a bit.

“He didn’t think it was cool, but I thought it was awesome. I always knew I wanted to end up in OBGYN. I can’t imagine where I would have gotten that…” Kristin said.

Donald joined the Navy 13 years ago and has stayed on active duty since then. He’s worked his way up to make rank and is working toward first retirement, which he’ll be eligible for in seven years.

“I would say (my dad’s career) inspired me to (be in law enforcement) after the Navy,” he said. “I want to be a full time police officer and a paid on-call firefighter.”

Impacting the lives of strangers in a positive way when they’re at their lowest is something Donald saw his father doing all his life and he looks forward to getting the chance to emulate that in his life.

Despite the lives saved, the people helped and the positive memories, Don maintains he was never looking for any recognition.

“I was just doing my job,” he said. “I like leaving quietly and that doesn’t always happen.”

Don noted he’s still running into people in the community who know him, but he doesn’t immediately recognize them. During the Greenville/Belding football game Thursday night, Don said the woman who took his tickets said she heard he had retired.

“I didn’t even know her,” he said.

Don looks forward to spending more time with his family. He said making up for lost time with his grandchildren and spending more time with his children and wife are what he’s most anticipating.