Funeral Notices for Aug. 30. 2016

Wednesday

William F. Greene — 1 p.m., Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding.

Thursday

Wendell J. Christensen — 10 a.m., Brigham Funeral Chapel, Vestaburg.

Linda Sue Fancett — 4 p.m. to 8 p.m, Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan.

Friday

Emily M. Hessler — 11 a.m., Rest Haven Memory Gardens, Belding. (Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding)

Saturday

Ira Earl Norman — 1 p.m., Hessel-Cheslek Funeral Home, Sparta.

Wendell Christensen, 94

VESTABURG — Wendell Christensen, 94, of Edmore, died Sunday. Visitation will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Brigham Funeral Chapel, Vestaburg, an hour prior to the funeral at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Richland Township Cemetery/ To share an online condolence, visit www.brighamfuneralchapel.com.

Linda Sue Fancett, 66

SHERIDAN — Linda Sue Fancett, 66, of Belding, died Sunday. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan. A short prayer service will be 6 p.m. during visitation. To order flowers, leave a condolence or make an online donation, visit www.simpsonfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

William J. Greene, 65

BELDING — William J. Greene, 65, of Grattan Township, died Saturday. Funeral services will be 1 p.m.Wednesday at Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding. Private interment will be in Greene Cemetery, Belding.

Emily M. Hessler, 21

BELDING — Emily M. Hessler, 21, of Lowell, died Saturday. Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday in Rest Haven Memory Gardens, Belding. A complete obituary will be published Wednesday at www.jffh.com.

Joan Louise Newland, 83

ZEPHYR HILLS, Fla. — Joan Louise Newline, 83, died Friday. Cremation has already taken place per her wishes. Interment will be in Langston Cemetery.

Ira Earl Norman, 68

SPARTA — Ira Earl Norman, 68, died Friday. Visitation will be noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Hessel-Cheslek Funeral Home Sparta. Funeral services will immediately follow.