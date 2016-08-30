JUST IN: Buffalo Bills cut Greenville grad Zimmer
By Chip Burch • Last Updated 4:33 pm on Tuesday, August 30, 2016
BUFFALO, N.Y. – Greenville graduate Justin Zimmer’s NFL plans are on hold.
The defensive tackle, who was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Buffalo Bills in April after his senior season at Ferris State, was among 10 players cut by the Bills at the 4 p.m. deadline today.
See Wednesday’s Daily News for a complete story.
