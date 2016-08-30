Lakeview Wildcats prepare for Morley Stanwood

LAKEVIEW — It’s early in the volleyball season, but Lakeview’s volleyball team has a big match Wednesday.

The Wildcats will host Morley Stanwood at Cook Gym Wednesday. The Mohawks have won a pair of state championships in Class C.

However, Lakeview beat Morley Stanwood Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart tournament, 25-19, 25-22.

Knowing that the Wildcats have beat the Mohawks once is big, said Lakeview coach Ashley Martz.

“I think by beating them (Sacred Heart) in the tournament last week, it makes my girls feel like they can beat them so that we’re not going into the game Wednesday wondering, ‘Well, I don’t think we can beat Morley’ or ‘Can we beat them?’” Martz said. “Instead, we have that confidence that we can beat them. We’ve already beat them.”

But Martz said the Mohawks will be looking at their performance Thursday and make changes.

“I also think Morley will come prepared, because I think they are going to be seeking revenge, too,” Martz said.

So far, the Wildcats are 3-2-4 on the season. Lakeview had three wins all of last season.

“It’s definitely a better start than last season,” Martz said. “Last season was a little rough, especially in the beginning. But it’s really nice to see how far my girls have come since last year. I’ve a lot of returners on the court and it’s really encouraging as a coach to see them piecing things together that we worked on last year and that I don’t have to focus on the basics. Now we’re focusing on the strategy of the game.”

The biggest change of the summer for Lakeview has been the work they put in, Martz said.

“I would say the girls feeling confident in knowing the game of volleyball first and foremost, and secondly, understanding what our strengths are and capitalizing on those,” she said. “That we have to be a team that controls the ball and has a lower error (rate) and make the other team make those mistakes versus us.”

Senior libero Mia McCrumb has been playing volleyball all four years of high school.

“I feel like this is the best year so far that I’ve been here (at Lakeview),” she said. “We’ve come together as a team, not only after every set but after every game and every practice. We just pick each other up. It becomes more fun that way and I think because we have more fun we’re able to go out and get those wins.”

McCrumb says to beat the Mohawks again the Wildcats have to enjoy the game.

“I think going into it having fun will definitely help us,” she said. “I think when we get down on ourselves that’s the biggest thing and just really getting psyched for it and going into it really wanting to win.”