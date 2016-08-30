New Belding program helps build student relationships

BELDING — The Beatles sang, “I get by with a little help from my friends.”

That adage rings true for sixth grade students at Belding Middle School.

Of the 126 students who started their middle school education this week, 93 of them attended a Friday morning mentoring program. The program is titled Where Everybody Belongs (WEB) and is designed to open up relationships between the sixth grade students and eighth grade mentors.

Middle School Counselor Debra Wright says the goal is to help integrate the new sixth-grade students into middle school and to introduce them to eighth grade students in the hope that friendships will be created.

Taking it a step further is the hope that those friendships will flourish and continue through the years, until all of the students are reunited again in high school.

One of the WEB mentors, Rylei Helder, 13, is very enthusiastic about spending the morning with incoming sixth grade students.

“When I first started school, there wasn’t really anyone to help me around. The WEB programs helps the kids who haven’t been here before if they’re shy and don’t know how to make new friends,” Helder said. “In middle school, you meet a bunch of people and this just brings them all closer so everyone has a friend.”

Helder said her favorite part about Friday was the chance for her to meet new people and play games with them. She said she likes to help people.

Students kicked off Friday morning with an assembly in the gym, then split into separate groups to play games that work on leadership, strategy and other principles that can support successful behaviors.

“It gives our eighth-graders a chance to develop leadership skills and to use leadership skills in our building,” said Middle School teacher Molly Ward. “I’m really excited for our sixth-graders because this gives them a nice, warm welcome to the building and it gives them people to connect to right away.”

Mentors were chosen based on teacher recommendation for the first stage and then applications were taken for the remaining spots. Ward said they were looking for students who were willing to take a risk and have fun.

“A lot of our students are academically competent, but we were also looking for a wide variety of kids from the building,” she said. “We wanted different types of learners and different types of kids that our sixth grade students can relate to.”

Ward said the program has the potential to be at its most powerful when the students who are sixth grade students now move on to eighth grade and are eligible to sign up to be WEB leaders.

“We were really fortunate we had a good amount of kids want to do this,” Wright said. “We were told that we may not get enough WEB leaders, but we were very fortunate that enough of the kids were excited about it.”

New Middle School Principal Joseph Barron is supportive of the WEB program as he has seen its success in his previous job as middle school principal in Whitehall. He calls it a “high functioning program that’s really transformative for kids.”

“We had really happy sixth-graders and great leadership skills from our eighth-graders,” he said. “It brings a year-long relationship instead of just a day. When kids feel connected to their peers and their teachers, they’re more likely to be successful in any venture they choose. It’s a continuum of support.”