Carson City-Crystal to induct 3 to Hall of Fame during Eagles football game Sept. 9

CARSON CITY — Three new members will be added to Carson City-Crystal’s Athletic Hall of Fame this year and will be inducted at the Sept. 9 home football game.

The new members are Mike Burns, Matt Tredenick and Maria Ingraham. They join the 2015 and 2014 class.

The 2015 class included coaches Mike Karasinski & Rich Pilkington, athlete Roland Carter and the state qualifying members of the 1983 Girls Track State Championship team. The 2014 class includes Coach Don Baese, athlete Brenda (Smith) Jolls and the 1973 state championship boys cross country team.

The 2016 class will be inducted at halftime of the Eagles football game against Montabella. Game time is 7 p.m. A tent will be set up inside the football entrance prior to the game for the public to meet and congratulate this year’s inductees.

MARIE INGRAHAM

Marie Ingraham is the first contributor to be inducted to CC-C’s Athletic Hall of Fame.

An athletic contributor is someone who has continuously supported the athletic program, someone who the program would be lost without, according to Tom Wilcox, who is a member of the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame Committee.

“The Hall of Fame is made up of athletes, teams and contributors,” Wilcox said. “Being our third year of inductions, we wanted to have a contributor, and Marie Ingraham jumped to the top of the list due to her longevity and continuous dedicated service to the athletic program.”

Wilcox said Ingraham has been an active supporter for CC-C sports for more than 40 years and is a well known figure within the community. Ingraham has worked at more than 4,000 athletic events, greeting and selling tickets. Athletes, coaches, students and spectators have come and gone for the past four decades, but she is the one constant that is always there, Wilcox said.

Ingraham has been honored many times for her service to the community over the years, including:

• Support Person of the Year (1990-1991)

• Retirement Plaque/Bell (1999) for 25 years of service to the school district

• Carson City Area Citizen of the Year (2001)

• Recognition for Service to the Don Baese Invitational (2004)

• Recognition for her service to the school’s athletic department (2005)

MATT TREDENICK

Matt Tredenick is a 1983 CC-C graduate who was a football and wrestling stand-out for the Eagles.

“Matt was our first wrestler to win multiple state championships,” Wilcox noted. “He was an outstanding athlete and an outstanding individual as well, who took his abilities and used them beyond graduation and shared them as a coach with athletes at all levels.”

In his senior year, Tredenick was All-League’s Most Valuable Player in football. He served as wrestling team captain his junior and senior year, during which he started and helped run a youth wrestling program.

Tredenick was a Class C state wrestling champion his junior and senior years and was the first CC-C wrestler to win multiple state titles.

In 1983, he received a Special Mention Award from the Michigan governor for sportsmanship, leadership and community work. After graduation, Tredenick accepted scholarships in football and wrestling at Grand Valley State University, where he also served as president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

In 1984 he received a special invite to participate in the Olympic trials and reside with the Olympic wrestling team.

Since college, he has coached football and wrestling at the youth, junior high, high school and collegiate levels in Michigan, Illinois and Indiana.

MIKE BURNS

Mike Burns graduated from CC-C in 1972 and excelled in track and cross country.

The cross country program was started his junior year and Burns was the cross country state champion that year and his senior year. He was also state champion in the mile event during the track season in both his junior and senior year, setting the state record.

In 1972, he was the indoor mile champion in an all-class divisions race. Burns finished first at the Champion of Champions meet against all the top division mile runners from the state. While at CC-C, he set records in the 440-yard dash, 880, mile run, mile team relay and distance medley relay.

He continued his running success at Central Michigan University, setting school records in the mile indoor and outdoor event, 1,000-yard dash, distance medley relay, 2-mile relay and sprint medley relay.

Burns graduated with a bachelor’s degree in computer systems and mathematics and went on to create a business for doing the timing and results for running events called Burns Computer Services, which has been the world leader for 36 years in inventing dozens of new technologies for the sport of distance running.

Some of these are the first micro computers used in sports timing (he built before Apple came out of the garage), barcode scanning, pre-Internet same-day results for the masses using his phone service, The International Race Information Network, and the first Internet online registration, results and photo services named SportsWorld Inc.

Burns also developed RFID transponder timing to provide a more accurate method of providing results to runners reflecting actual time from start line to finish line. He also developed the first text messaging of splits and finish results to family and friends to engage people who may be thousands of miles away from the event.

Burns is one of the founding members as board member of Running USA and the first to be inducted into the Running USA Hall of Champions.

In 1996, Popular Science magazine awarded him with the “Best of What’s New” in technologies in the recreational market.

“We were extremely impressed with Mike’s athletic accomplishments at CC-C and CMU,” Wilcox said. “He was a true champion, but we were even more impressed with what he has done as a technology inventor in becoming a world leader in the development of timing and results recording systems for runners.”

Wilcox said CC-C’s Athletic Hall of Fame is a great way to honor past CC-C athletes and relive some of their glories and accomplishments.

“Creating our Athletic Hall of Fame has allowed us to share the incredible things our athletes, coaches and volunteers have done while at Carson City-Crystal and beyond,” Wilcox said on behalf of the Hall of Fame Committee. “We are extremely proud of all our Hall of Fame members.”