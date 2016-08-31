Faith Community Christian School now offers preschool program

BELDING — Those looking for a faith-based option for pre-school children are in luck.

Faith Community Christian School, located at the corner of M-91 and Fisk Road on the outskirts of Belding, has opened up a preschool program this year in an effort to bring more children and parents into their building.

The preschool room the school is adding is populated by 3- and 4-year-old children. There are currently eight children signed up for the class. School Administrator Kim Borgeson is excited about offering the option for younger children and is looking forward to filling the classroom as more people learn about the program.

“In the past, we’ve worked really closely with Oakwood Christian Reformed Church in their preschool. They have a wonderful program. We just feel like we want a program right in our building,” she said. “We (are hoping) to see the natural flow of the preschoolers through the fifth grade.”

Borgeson and the board hired Jennifer Dyke for the preschool program. Dyke said she’s looking forward to the upcoming year and is hopeful about bringing more students into the program.

“This is my first year teaching a preschool. Last year I was teaching middle school so it’s quite a bit different,” she said.

Dyke is looking forward to building the program from the ground up because it will give her a chance to really find out what works and what doesn’t.

“I get to pave the way for this program and I’m excited for the fun things we get to do,” she said. “We’ve done some arts and crafts already so that was a lot of fun.”

The first thing new preschool students did was to craft crowns to wear on their birthdays. Dyke’s plan is to showcase the crowns on the wall of the classroom, once everyone gets more settled in.

“We will start out the day with different table activities like puzzles and today we’re putting some blocks together and working with different colors and shapes,” she said.

Tuesday morning found one of the school’s volunteer grandmas helping Lana Sanders, 4, make her birthday crown. Barb Rogers of Belding said this is her first year volunteering as a grandma and so far, she loves connecting with the kids and helping the community.

Borgeson says the school utilizes volunteer grandmas and grandpas to give teachers extra support and to unite children with senior citizens in the community.

The entire school used to be part of Oakwood Christian Reformed Church, but broke away in 1998 and moved into its own building to offer a more seamless flow, according to Borgeson.

The school will offer preschool all day and parents can pick and choose when they want their children to go in. The school is also offering before and after school care to suit the schedules of parents for the third year.

“The program is really very flexible so it’s kind of unique. We have a set schedule we are going to be on, but parents are getting to choose the times their children will be here,” Borgeson said. “So if mom works part-time, she might choose afternoons a couple of times a week or all day every day if she works full-time.”

This year marks a grand re-opening with the roll-out of the preschool program and the before and after school daycare, which is available from 6:45 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“We do homework with the kids and have a snack or play outside. We have lots of games. We are fully licensed by the state,” Borgeson said.

The preschool program and the school as a whole are both tuition based. Borgeson says the preschool averages out to about $2,000 for the academic year for parents to take advantage of the part-time services. Full-time students will probably cost closer to $2700 annually, she said, but it is all based on how much time the students are physically in the classroom.

“We calculate it out for them and we do have payment plans so parents can stretch that out,” she said.

Borgeson said she and the board of education for the school are thinking about making the daycare and preschool programs available year-round but have not made a decision on that quite yet.

This year has seen enrollment in the school from 21 students to 42 students, which range in age from preschool students to fifth grade students.