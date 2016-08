Funeral Notices for Aug. 31, 2016

Today

William F. Greene — 1 p.m., Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding.

Thursday

Wendell J. Christensen — 10 a.m., Brigham Funeral Chapel, Vestaburg.

Linda Sue Fancett — 4 p.m. to 8 p.m, Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan.

Sarah Taylor — Noon, Deerfield Bible Church, Morley. (Heckman Funeral Home, Howard City)

Friday

Emily M. Hessler — 11 a.m., Rest Haven Memory Gardens, Belding. (Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding)

Saturday

Ira Earl Norman — 1 p.m., Hessel-Cheslek Funeral Home, Sparta.

Sarah Taylor, 86

HOWARD CITY — Sarah Taylor, 86, of Howard City, died Sunday. Funeral services will be noon Thursday at Deerfield Bible Church, Morley. Burial will be in Deerfield Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 10:30 a.m. until time of services at noon. Arrangements entrusted to Heckman Funeral Home in Howard City.