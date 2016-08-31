My Town in Howard City offers variety of health and human services

HOWARD CITY — Montcalm County residents have access to a variety of health and human services in Stanton, but for those who live on the outskirts of the county, the county seat isn’t always the most accessible location.

As of Monday, those who live in the Panhandle (the northwest section of Montcalm County) will be able to enjoy many health and human services in downtown Howard City.

My Town Services of Montcalm County marked its grand opening at 208 Edgerton St. The building will house and offer services from EightCAP Inc., Michigan Department of Health & Human Services, Mid-Michigan District Health Department, Montcalm Care Network, Montcalm County Commission on Aging, Montcalm County Department of Military and Veteran Services and West Michigan Works.

Montcalm Care Network Executive Director Tammy Quillan hosted the event alongside many other representatives from county and state offices. Quillan recalled when Gov. Rick Snyder, in January 2015, presented his vision for the “river of opportunity” to flow throughout the state of Michigan.

“He envisioned a government that focused on people, not programs, a government that would find new and innovative ways to help people succeed.” Quillan said. “We believe My Town Services is a first step in that direction. By bringing Montcalm County services together under one roof, we hope to uniquely wrap services around individuals, like a life vest, that will support them to confidently re-enter the river of opportunity and enable them to reach their full potential. No longer will people be left adrift because they lack the means to access our services or struggle to find the right program.”

Snyder named Nick Lyon director of the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services in April 2015, when the state’s Department of Human Services and Department of Community Health merged. Lyon was a special guest at Monday’s event in Howard City.

“This is about treating the whole person when they come in for an issue, not just treating them piecemeal,” Lyon said. ““Thank you for the work and effort to make this vision a reality.”

Lyon noted Howard City’s proximity to Kent, Mecosta and Newaygo counties as well.

“This is a place where multiple counties may be able to benefit,” he said. “This is a real collaboration.”

My Town Services will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The facility will feature staff from various agencies to help answer questions, plus computer kiosks to look up information.

The services will be housed in a building owned by the Howard City Downtown Development Authority and leased to the Montcalm Care Network, which in turn subleases to various community agencies.

“It’s a great service for our community,” said DDA President S. Michael Scott. “It’s great intergovernmental cooperation.”

The building was formerly owned by Tri County Area Schools and used for storage before the school sold the building to the DDA.

“We have a lot of parents (of students) who have said it’s hard to get over to Stanton,” said Tri County Area Schools Superintendent Al Cumings. “This will benefit those parents, their children, our schools and the entire community.”

For more information, stop by the office during business hours, or contact one of the above departments or agencies to be directed to available services in the Howard City area.