Vikings, Green Hornets mirror each other, face off in Thursday CSAA tilt

STANTON — If there are two teams that mirror one another, as far as team comparisons and progress, it is the Tri County Vikings and the Central Montcalm Green Hornets football teams.

Both teams are in the Central State Activities Association Gold Division and both opened up the season with a tough loss — Central Montcalm falling to Morley Stanwood 25-14 and Tri County losing to Lakeview 37-6.

Both teams are young, with just a handful of seniors. Offensively, the rival teams match up as well, as both teams run the spread offense.

And both coaches, Central Montcalm’s David Clay and Tri County’s Phil Butler, are rebuilding teams that are hoping to improve from last season’s results, having finished 2-7 and 3-6 overall, respectively.

“We are a lot alike,” Clay said. “We both like spreading the ball around. Overall, these teams match up really well.”

“We both come in 0-1 and we both know the importance of winning this game,” Butler added.

In order to get on the right side of winning, both coaches know this is a pivotal game, especially it being the first conference game for both sides.

“We have a lot riding on this game because it’s our first league game and it’s important to win if we want to continue reaching for the goals we have set for this year,” said Clay, who is in his second year with the Green Hornets.

Both coaches learned a lot from their first losses of the season and each spoke about executing game plans as the key to winning.

For the Green Hornets, Clay is hoping his defensive squad plays as impressively as it did last week.

“Our defense played surprisingly well, they played solid last week,” Clay said. “We only have six seniors and a couple of them have never played football up until now, so I’m very happy how we came out on defense.”

Clay and Butler said their offenses are working on cleaning up mistakes that happened in last week’s games, such as dropped passes and not getting off the ball quick enough.

“Execution is the key to winning this game,” Clay said. “Whoever executes their scheme wins this ball game. Whichever team can make that kind of progress from week one to week two will have a good chance of winning the game.”

Butler said the Vikings learned they need to be willing to give a little extra effort this week.

“We learned a lot from that loss and we learned we all can give a little extra, including the coaches,” he said. “We learned it is 48 minutes and we need to play the whole 48 minutes.”

For Butler, winning the line of scrimmage is another key to victory.

“On offense, we have to stay out of second and long situations,” he said. “On defense, we need to get off the field on third down and win the field possession battle.”

Last year, Tri County beat Central Montcalm at Tri County 41-27, giving Tri County a one-game edge in the overall rivalry record between the two teams, 15-14.

Both coaches are most focused on just getting their teams in the win column than getting bragging rights against the other, but Butler believes there’s always a sense of nostalgia whenever these two teams meet.

“I loved this game as a player for Tri County and I love it as a coach,” Butler said of the annual match-up between the Vikings and Green Hornets. “We talk about doing things the right way, enjoying this rivalry, playing through the whistle and competing like crazy. At the end of the night, we want to respect each other.”

Tri County plays at Central Montcalm at 7 p.m. Thursday.