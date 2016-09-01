Eckholm leaving Lakeview and Stanton to manage Muskegon Heights

The dual manager of the city of Stanton and the village of Lakeview has accepted a new job.

Jake Eckholm will be the next manager of the city of Muskegon Heights. He accepted the job Tuesday and will start Oct. 1.

Eckholm has been the shared manager of Lakeview and Stanton since August 2014.

“I probably spoke to my wife and others a dozen times before finally deciding to throw my hat in the ring, because the idea of leaving Stanton and Lakeview was such a hard thing to face,” he said.

Eckholm and his wife life in Muskegon and are expecting their first child. He said his new career move is partly in consideration of that, but it’s not the main reason. He said he felt drawn to the new position because of his passion for public service and the Muskegon area.

“I grew up in Muskegon and care deeply about its success and prosperity,” he said. “I got into public service in the first place because I always had a lot of civic pride and found myself sticking up for the Muskegon area often. This career path, building communities, is very important to me and the potential opportunity to join a team making positive impacts in Muskegon Heights is something I’m very passionate about.”

During Eckholm’s tenure in Stanton, he began the process of updating Stanton’s 20-year master plan (which city commissioners will vote on Sept. 13), proposed a Stanton Housing Investment Program (a public forum on this topic will take place at 6 p.m. Sept. 15), pushed to reestablish the city’s inactive Downtown Development Authority, helped with the city’s inaugural Taste of Montcalm festival and applied for multiple grants (still pending) to create a proposed Veterans Memorial Park.

During Eckholm’s tenure in Lakeview, he recommended – and the village council approved — the annexation of a portion of Cato Township in the village (the proposal will now go before the Montcalm County Board of Commissioners), worked with the Tamarack Shoreline Development Plan (a design charrette community meeting will be 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Tamarack District Library), led a blight eradication initiative, helped reinvigorate the inactive Lakeview Chamber of Commerce, made improvements to village parks and helped with a new community program.

Eckholm said he has learned a lot worked as a shared manager. He had a full schedule: A city commission and a village council, two staffs, two DDAs, two Planning Commissions and other organizations.

“I feel like this position is uniquely effective at preparing local government leaders for any position, because of the duality of one’s role in it,” he said. “For example, when I first took the position, I had looked at all the data, all the news coverage and spoken to a few people from the area. On paper, Stanton and Lakeview look fairly similar, but when you are working intensely with these places it becomes immediately clear that they both have their own identity. I realized that the solutions for these communities and their goals were mutually exclusive. They needed different things, and so we had to focus on different projects.”

Eckholm said he will be “heavy-hearted” on his last day in Montcalm County and he will miss the people he worked with.

“The staff and people we serve in both Stanton and Lakeview are phenomenal,” he said. “I am constantly being impressed by the capabilities of my employees as we move through projects and am often in awe of just how much the citizens in Lakeview and Stanton take ownership of their community and give of their time, treasure and knowledge to move us forward.

“My teams and I will be working diligently to make sure we leave matters in a sustainable place for the city and the village, so there will be no lapse in progress or services,” he added. “That is my main priority really, to make this as smooth a transition as possible. The council and commission in both places are very capable, and I am sure they will be excellent examples of public governance in the time between my departure and the start of my successor.”

Lakeview Village Manager Ed Winter said he hopes to have Eckholm’s position filled within one to two months. Stanton Mayor Monica Tissue-Daws did not return calls from The Daily News seeking comment.

“We will be contacting the Stanton City Commission and talking to Monica about continuing our agreement on a shared manager,” Winter said. “If we do, we will put an advertisement up on the Michigan Municipal League website. We will accept and look at resumes and fine tune our search. There will be a committee made up of members from both cities. Then, they’ll recommend to each council their final picks.”

According to The Muskegon Chronicle, Muskegon Heights hasn’t had a city manager since February 2015 when Natasha Henderson left to take a job in Flint. Finance Director Lori Doody has been acting as the interim city manager.

The city’s current search was conducted by Strategic Government Resources of Texas and the field of candidates was narrowed down from 11 applicants in June, according to The Muskegon Chronicle. A similar search for the job a year ago resulted in two candidates being interviewed and neither one of them being hired.

Eckholm already has plans for his first days and weeks on the job in Muskegon Heights.

“There is much work to be done regarding infrastructure and community development, so my first goal is to introduce myself to the team and the people so that we can create a cohesive coalition that are excited to get busy and move the city forward,” he said. “There are so many positive things going on there that are drowned out by negativity, but our goal will be to change all of that and project a positive community image through sound governance, infrastructure improvement, and civic involvement.”

A History of Lakeview and Stanton managers

Lakeview

• Jake Eckholm was village manager from August 2014 until this September. He also worked as Stanton’s manager as a shared services agreement. He resigned to take a manager’s position in Muskegon Heights.

• James Freed was village manager from June 2008 to this past May. He also worked as Stanton’s manager as a shared services agreement. He resigned to take a manager’s position in Port Huron.

• Wally Delamater was village manager from January 1997 to April 2008. He resigned to take a manager’s position in Suttons Bay.

• Gordon Gallagher was village manager from autumn 1994 to December 1996. He resigned to take a manager’s position in Hartford after he and the Lakeview council failed to come to terms on a new contract. He is currently manager of Spring Lake Township.

• Michael Uskiewicz was village manager from March 1993 to October 1994. He resigned to take a manager’s position in Iron River. He was city manager of Bessemer until December 2015 when the city council bought out his contract and he resigned.

• Everil Manshum was village manager from August 1989 to November 1992. He resigned to take a manager’s position in Middleville. He died in 2011 at the age of 75.

• Brett McLachlin was village manager from June to August 1989. He resigned after just nine weeks to take a manager’s position in Pennsylvania.

Stanton

• Jake Eckholm was city manager from August 2014 until this September. He also worked as Lakeview’s manager as a shared services agreement. He resigned to take a manager’s position in Muskegon Heights.

• Franz Mogdis was city administrator from late 1992 to 1997 when he resigned to become executive director of the Montcalm Alliance. The city administrator position was left vacant after Mogdis’ resignation.

• Bill Cargo was Stanton’s first administrator until August 1992, when he resigned to take an administrator’s job in Grand Haven Charter Township. He also worked as Edmore’s administrator as a shared services agreement with Stanton.