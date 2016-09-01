Funeral Notices for Sept. 1, 2016

Today

Wendell J. Christensen — 10 a.m., Brigham Funeral Chapel, Vestaburg.

Linda Sue Fancett — 4 p.m. to 8 p.m, Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan.

Sarah Taylor — Noon, Deerfield Bible Church, Morley. (Heckman Funeral Home, Howard City)

Friday

Emily M. Hessler — 11 a.m., Rest Haven Memory Gardens, Belding. (Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding)

Saturday

Lee Roy Iteen Sr. — 1 p.m, Greenville Community Church, Greenville. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

Ira Earl Norman — 1 p.m., Hessel-Cheslek Funeral Home, Sparta.

Lee Roy Iteen Sr., 71

GREENVILLE — Lee Roy Iteen Sr., 71, of Thomas Lake, Gowen, died Wednesday. Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Greenville Community Church, Greenville. Memories and condolences may be shared via hurstfh.com. Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, is serving the Iteen family.