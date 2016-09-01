Greenville DDA revives discussion of creating open market structure

GREENVILLE — Collecting dust on the agenda of the Greenville Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is an item that was once thought to be the spark this city needed to rejuvenate its downtown district.

Last discussed in detail in 2011, the idea of an open market structure that could host a number of activities — a farmers market, concerts and other group events — has long been on the back burner.

In 2009, architects were hired, and with private funding in mind a potential $1 million, 6,000-square-foot structure was designed. But the private financial backer that the city pursued, the Meijer Foundation, declined to fund a project of that magnitude.

As a result, progress on the concept came to a halt and has remained only as a tabled item available for discussion on each monthly DDA meeting agenda.

During the DDA’s most recent meeting on Aug. 9, DDA member Roy LaMarte reintroduced the proposal.

“We put the whole package together at somewhere north of $26,000 worth of expense to the architects, and then the Meijer folks declined,” LaMarte said. “So at that point, we tabled it because I think we were a little flabbergasted. It has been on the table since then and I personally feel it’s time to get it off the table and put it into effect.”

LaMarte believes the ideal spot for such a structure would be Lafayette Park, the small piece of property located between the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce and Haan’s Bakery. The lot serves as a small park connecting Lafayette Street to alley parking lots.

“I think it’s a perfect place,” LaMarte said. “You could make some modifications to the parking back there to accommodate a farmers market and there could be a band shell or a stage that is incorporated into it.”

Aside from financial restrictions, LaMarte believes the idea declined in popularity because favoritism of location became fixated on erecting a structure on the vacant, privately owned lot across from city hall at the intersection of Lafayette and Washington streets (M-91 and M-57).

“We assumed that we would like this structure to be in the business center since that’s downtown … then we violated ourselves, as we let the architects and some members of the community lead us to the lot across the street,” LaMarte said.

Now LaMarte is asking the DDA to seriously consider looking into the project again, but on a smaller scale, with a possible overhanging structure built over Lafayette Park, or over E. Cass Street where activities such as the Danish Open Air Breakfast are held.

“A shelter becomes a key factor. If the sun’s hot (you want shade) and obviously you have rain. An overhead structure makes people feel at home, it protects us from the elements and it just makes sense,” LaMarte said. “Everyone gets hung up on the idea of a farmers market, but a gathering place, that’s what we’re really looking for as far as I can see.”

Inspired by similar structures he came across during a summer trip to Vienna, Austria, LaMarte envisions the overhanging structure possibly wrapping behind buildings into the back alleyways and above city-owned parking lots.

“You could have all the things you want. We could create a gathering place … and we have the groundwork laid to do that. It creates the atmosphere to attract people, there’s nothing clearer in my mind,” he said.

City Manager George Bosanic said he knew of a similar structure in Gaylord, as well as at the Tanger Outlet Mall in Byron Center, but he cautioned that financing likely won’t come easy.

“The idea was to keep people dry and to keep people out of the sun as they go store to store, it’s a similar concept,” Bosanic said. “I’m not saying they aren’t an option — grants and loans — but it’s going to be a tough sell going forward. It would be great if those were on board, but if we’re looking at doing this, I think we have to come up with some other, alternate funding, whether it be private or public.”

DDA members shared favorable opinions of keeping the conversation open, as long as the project is deemed financially feasible.

“In terms of this whole question of location, function and so forth, I continue to believe that Lafayette Park is the right place,” DDA Chairman David Ralph said. “It’s as central as we get in downtown. Anything that is a magnet to get people to the heart of the downtown is a benefit. We can move forward with these projects, but it’s going to require something beyond our annual budget, so we’ll need to investigate.”

With a fund balance of approximately $160,000 on hand, Ralph isn’t certain the DDA has the resources available for such a project “as we sit here today.”

LaMarte said he would personally volunteer his time to investigate the matter further and provide more information at the DDA’s next meeting.

“I would certainly carry the torch if that’s what you want and work with George, I’m happy to put some of my time, as much time as I need to, into it,” LaMarte said.