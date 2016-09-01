GUEST VIEW: Go gold in September for Childhood Cancer Awareness

“Your child has cancer.”

These are the words no parent ever wants to hear.

But every day, the families of at least 43 children around the world will hear just that.

I did. In 2008.

Sometimes it feels like it was a lifetime ago. Other times, I remember as if it were yesterday, the doctor standing with us in the hallway of The Children’s Hospital of Colorado, explaining in his matter-of-fact tone, that our daughter had a rare cancer that had grown in her spine and was pushing on her spinal cord, which explained why she lost the use of her legs. He said, in that matter-of-fact tone, that she might never walk again. That they would do their best to remove the tumor.

That’s when I couldn’t hear anymore because the blood was thumping in my ears like a bass drum and my legs turned to jelly and I was in a heap on the floor.

Every day families get this kind of news. And they become part of this terrible but close knit club — one you never want to belong to, but that binds you to other families who have walked or are walking in your same shoes in a way no one else can understand.

Today is the first day of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, designated so in hopes that awareness will be increased about the struggles families facing childhood cancer go through and the need for more focus on pediatric cancer research, prevention and cure. Just to put it into perspective, cancer is the leading cause of death by disease in children younger than 15. And yet, the National Cancer Institute spends 96 percent of its budget on adult cancer research and prevention and only 4 percent on looking for cures for childhood cancer.

As the mom of a child who not only beat the odds of her particular type of cancer, but also proved everyone wrong, I know we are among the lucky ones. She not only taught her body how to walk again, but today she is a talented athlete in multiple sports. Nobody’s going to doubt her determination. Ever.

That’s what the monster that is cancer did for my daughter and for our family. It gave us determination. Determination to live positively and healthfully and every day to its fullest. Determination not to take “no” for an answer or to roll over when the odds are against you.

Many of our friends were not so lucky. My daughter knows more “angels” than any 16-year-old should. She and the other families we met on the seventh floor of the hospital suffered more pain and pokes and pukey days than anyone in their lifetime should ever have to face.

Most everyone knows that the color pink represents efforts to fight breast cancer and red represents heart health. But did you know that September is all about gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness?

Cancer is a scary word, no matter how old you might have been or are when it affects your family. I’m all about wearing pink and being proud in October. And flashing some sass with red in February. But as we start September, I would ask that every time you wear something gold, give a little shout out to the universe to watch over those kiddos and families who are in the midst of their battle; offer to rake or bake or go grocery shopping for a family you might know locally who is in need; research the issues around pediatric cancer; and if you are so inclined, donate or volunteer time to an organization or event dedicated to Childhood Cancer Awareness such as Make-A-Wish, CureSearch or Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

We were encouraged early on to accept cancer only as a visitor in our home, but not a resident. And I think we’ve done a pretty good job in moving on. But this month is about remembering the fight and going to bat for those who will hear “Your child has cancer” tomorrow.

Julie Stafford is the publisher of The Daily News. She can be reached at juliestafford@staffordgroup.com.