Montabella, Vestaburg prepare for first MSAC match-up of the season

BLANCHARD — The first game in the Mid-State Activities Conference for Vestaburg and Montabella is a rivalry game.

The Wolverines face the Mustangs in Blanchard in the first conference game of the season for both teams tonight.

Vestaburg is coming off a 35-27 win where the Wolverines trailed 19-14 at halftime.

“It was a huge confidence booster for us,” Vestaburg coach Dan Ryckman said. “We have some upperclassmen in the backfield, but we’re relatively young across the board. When I say young, we have eight seniors that not all had starting positions. It was a great test for us. We fought hard and played and I think it was a great confidence booster for us.”

The Mustangs are hoping to turn things around after taking a tough 59-0 loss to Hesperia last Thursday.

“They (Hesperia) were very physical, they have a lot of athletes and they run their system very well,” Montabella coach Shaun Balhorn said of Hesperia. “They returned the core of their kids and we didn’t match with them well.”

Size is one thing Ryckman noticed on this year’s Montabella team.

“I think Montabella’s big and physical,” Ryckman said. “They played a really good team against Hesperia. They (Montabella) are much improved from a year ago. I think it’s going to be a great test for us. If we can stay healthy in the game I think we can compete with everybody. I think it will come down to match-ups like most games do.”

In fact, that’s the biggest thing Ryckman is worried about.

“They (Montabella) have some good size this year so we have to make sure they play technique sound,” he said. “We have to make sure the kids are prepared technically and make sure they can do their job.”

Montabella, meanwhile, is looking forward to Vestaburg and not backward to Hersperia.

“That’s the way we’re looking at it,” Balhorn said. “We’re going into the first conference game and our goal is to win a conference championship. We watched a lot of film, we had a good week of practice and we think we’re prepared for Vestaburg.”

Ryckman described the things that the winning team will do that will give them the win.

“Whoever doesn’t turn the football over, is technically sound and controls the trenches and all phases of the game, offense, defense and special teams,” he said.

Balhorn agreed about whoever wins the line of scrimmage.

“The line of scrimmage is probably that way in any game,” he said. “But we have to get our offense on track. If we can give our defense a break and score points, we’ll be in a better situation than we were last week.”

Other games going on tonight have Greenville at Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills, Lake Odessa Lakewood at Belding, Tri County at Central Montcalm, Wyoming Kelloggsville at Lakeview and Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart at Carson City-Crystal.