Carson City, Bloomer Township working together on new recreation plan

CARSON CITY — With various playgrounds and pavilions located throughout this community, city officials are seeking public input about the future of three city parks.

The Carson City Council is looking to implement a new five-year recreation plan and, in doing so, are prepared to work collaboratively with officials from Bloomer Township, which encompasses the city.

According to Carson City Administrator Jean Southward, the previous five-year plan expired in 2015. City leaders are looking to approve a new plan, a necessity if the city hopes to apply for any state grants.

Southward said this is the first time the city, which maintains three public parks, has decided to work with the township, which has no public parks, in creating a recreation plan.

One goal is to create a safe, pedestrian-friendly connecting path from the township to West Park located on the western edge of the city limits.

“It’s a small portion of our recreation plan, as our plan will incorporate many things beyond what the joint venture may produce between the township and us,” Southward said. “They (the township) don’t have any publicly owned property that they are necessarily able to develop.”

Currently, township residents who walk to city parks do so by commuting along Garlock Road to M-57 to reach West Park.

West Park contains additional walking trails that connect to the city’s other two parks, Haradine Memorial Park and Grove Park.

Southward described the current situation as a hazard and hopes to reach a resolution that allows township residents to access city parks without having to walk along a state highway.

That plan would involve a new pathway, with a bridge over Butternut Creek, connecting privately owned township property to West Park.

“The longterm goal would be if we could connect Garlock Road foot traffic,” Southward said. “We want to be able to let people walk across the stream with a bridge connecting to West Park without the risk of busy vehicle traffic.”

According to Carson City Councilman Chad Parmenter, the West Park project, which is only in the planning stages, serves as just one of several projects being considered. Parmenter said before any decisions are made, the city would like input from the public.

“We have our own ideas, but we want the ideas from the community, too,” he said. “Maybe there’s something we’re missing, or something we already have, but could make better. We want to know what you like about our parks or what you want to see that might be different.”

An online survey will be made available Sept. 11 at www.carsoncityparks.com, and Parmenter encourages all city and township residents to participate.

“Sometimes you might get five, 10 people to attend a meeting if you’re lucky. We want more than that,” he said.

The city has hired planning firm Spicer Group of Saginaw to assist in creating the recreation plan. According to Rob Eggers of Spicer Group, the survey will be brief and should take no more than 10 minutes to complete.

“We want to hear from those who live, work, and play in Carson City and Bloomer Township and other interested parties who want to make a difference in the community,” he said. “City and township officials believe input from Carson City and Bloomer Township residents will be a critical factor to the success of this planning effort.”

The online survey will be available until the beginning of October, and a community meeting to discuss the plan will take place in the future.