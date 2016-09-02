Crystal family dealing with loss of home

CRYSTAL TOWNSHIP — When the Hill family was informed of a storm heading their way with the potential to produce a tornado, they wisely left their trailer and sought shelter with nearby family.

Jason and Carla Hill and their 1-year-old daughter, Heidi, were safe with Carla’s parents on Aug. 20 as they waited out the storm, but when they returned to their home at 9232 E. Colby Road, things quickly changed for the worse.

As Jason attempted to open the front door, Carla spotted smoke rising from their home.

At approximately 4:20 p.m., the family called 911 and the Crystal Township Fire Department responded to the scene, but after an hour of battling the blaze, the majority of the home was lost.

According to Fire Chief Scott Brundage, the fire started with the electrical cord to a portable floor unit air conditioner in the home, although the exact cause of the fire remains undetermined.

“It’s hard to tell without having someone who is an expert on it, but it looks like it was in that area,” Brundage said. “The service cord to it was burnt in between the air conditioner and plug itself. The plug looked in good shape.”

Brundage said it’s possible the storm that came through the area that day could have started the fire, but there is no direct evidence.

“When I got to the fire, I could hear generators running from other homes, so there was definitely a power outage,” he said. “It could have been weather related, the circuits could have been overloaded. Those kind of things happen.”

The Hill family now finds themselves displaced.

“We’re staying with parents still, and now we’re just trying to find a place we can call home,” Carla said.

The family did not have homeowners insurance. They are looking to purchase a home in the Ionia area, closer to where Jason and Carla both work.

Carla bought the home in 2008, and after Jason moved in with her in 2012, they had been renovating the home as they prepared to start a family.

“We spent the last four years renovating the place, getting it up to date with new appliances, new paint and everything,” she said. “That’s the sad thing about it, all the blood, sweat and tears … stuff can be replaced, but we did a lot of work that is now lost.”

Carla started a GoFundMe account at www.gofundme.com/2kwez99w with the goal of raising $2,000 to help her family get back on its feet.

“We’re going to have to buy a new doublewide, and that means getting a mortgage for that,” she said. “What we really need right now are the things you don’t think about. The cupboards will be empty, all of our dishes have melted, all of our baby gear, sippy cups, all of it is gone.”

So far, $830 has been raised in 11 days through 14 individual donations.

“We’ve already seen such an outpouring of support from friends, family and complete strangers,” Carla said. “It’s just been amazing to see that there are a lot of good people in the world.”

Carla expressed her thanks to the firefighters who who able to save portions of the home, including several of Heidi’s toys and stuffed animals.

“Considering how fast it went up in flames, had we been home, we may not have been able to get out,” she said. “We might have been stuck in there.Thank God we happened to leave for the storm that went through. And the firefighters, they did a great job, it’s amazing that everything isn’t gone. We’re grateful that we could salvage some of it. They saved as many of the stuffed animals as they could find.”

The family also has two dogs that are OK, as the family had taken with them when they sought shelter.

“Even the fish survived, as the fish bowl only melted a little bit,” Carla said.

Moving forward, Carla said her family will now attempt to find a “new normal” as they relocate closer to work.

“Schedule and familiarity is very important for us, and Heidi, she’s very displaced from all of this,” she said. “It would be nice to get some place we can call home.”