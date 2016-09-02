Funeral Notices for Sept. 2, 2016

Today

Emily M. Hessler — 11 a.m., Rest Haven Memory Gardens, Belding. (Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding)

Saturday

Lee Roy Iteen Sr. — 1 p.m, Greenville Community Church, Greenville. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

Ira Earl Norman — 1 p.m., Hessel-Cheslek Funeral Home, Sparta.

Tuesday

James E. Bailey — 11 a.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

 

James E. Bailey, 84

GREENVILLE — James E. Bailey, 84, longtime Greenville resident, died Wednesday. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hurst Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6 tho 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Private interment will be in Rest Haven Memory Gardens. Memories and messages of condolence may be shared atwww.hurstfh.com.

 

Elaine Marie (Peterson) Millard, 85

LAKEVIEW — Elaine Marie (Peterson) Millard, died Wednesday. As per Elaine’s wishes, no public services will be held. Condolences to the family may be made utilizing the guestbook at www.brighamfuneralchapel.com.

