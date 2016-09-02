Montcalm County has new cardboard recycling service

STANTON — Recycle World may have discontinued its cardboard recycling service at Montcalm County recycling sites, but residents won’t notice much of a difference.

Recycle World, located at M-91 and Sidney Road just north of Greenville, ended its program of picking up corrugated cardboard at Montcalm County’s six recycling sites effective today. Recycle World owner Kevin Willemstein said he made the decision as he was running out of space to store cardboard at his facility; plus his contract is for residential use, yet many commercial businesses use the cardboard recycling service, which he says has added to the issue of overflowing bins.

The Montcalm County Board of Commissioners voted Aug. 22 to hire Republic Services of Pierson — which already picks up Montcalm County recycling — to pick up cardboard as well on a month-to-month basis at a cost of $1,000 per month. The cost will be covered by money saved after the county’s Montcalm Township site was shut down.

The move comes after a recommendation from the Solid Waste Management Planning Committee, which had its most recent meeting on Aug. 18.

Montcalm County Resource Recovery Coordinator Chloe Morey said the only difference using Republic Services instead of Recycle World is the cardboard recycling bins will have a new look.

Morey continues to receive many phone calls about the Montcalm Township Board’s decision to close its recycling site in July after years of site abuse. Morey noted many of the phone calls come from Kent County residents.

Morey said the county’s six remaining sites have been complaint-free lately, with the exception of Howard City’s site, where bins are frequently overflowing and items are left sitting outside the bids.

The Solid Waste Management Planning Committee has discussed whether to close the six remaining recycling sites and whether to encourage municipalities to host paid-for recycling service. The committee is currently looking into grant funding options for county recycling.

RECYCLING LOCATIONS IN MONTCALM COUNTY

Montcalm County offers free 24/7 recycling sites at the following locations:

• Carson City: Department of Public Works, 818 N. Williams St.

• Crystal Township: Crystal Community Center, 206 S. Main St.

• Edmore: Southwest corner of former Hitachi property on Quicksilver Lane off Neff Road.

• Howard City: Northeast corner of Leppink’s parking lot, 730 W. Shaw St.

• Lakeview: Southwest corner of village parking lot by Lakeview Post Office at 2nd and Washington streets.

• Stanton: Southwest corner of city parking lot at the intersection of Walnut and Camburn streets.

The recycling program is overseen by Montcalm County officials, site hosts and the Mid-Michigan District Health Department.

The health department offers e-waste recycling in conjunction with Comprenew, a Grand Rapids-based nonprofit electronics recycling service, on Tuesdays and Thursdays in Stanton by appointment only. Acceptable items include cell phones, computers, microwaves, radios, TVs, VCRs and almost anything with a cord or battery.

To make an e-waste appointment or for more information, call the health department at (989) 831-7504.

Visit montcalm.org for more details about the county’s recycling sites and rules.