Vestaburg overcomes slow start to beat Montabella

BLANCHARD — Vestaburg’s football team overcame a slow start and a tough opponent Thursday night.

The Wolverines got their second win of the season with a 46-26 win over the Montabella Mustangs in the Mid-State Activities Conference opener for both teams.

Montabella opens the season with two straight losses.

“I’m telling you right now, they (Montabella) are a lot better than the 59-0 score against Hesperia last week,” Vestaburg coach Dan Ryckman said. “They’re big and strong up front and I knew we were going to have to stop (running back) Luke Burns. Our game plan coming in was to make their quarterback beat us because I didn’t think that could happen. I’m real proud of our boys. We’re short on numbers. We were pulling bodies off the bench in these youngsters as much as we could, to get some playing time. We played fantastic.”

It didn’t start out that way. The Wolverines were down 8-0 after one quarter on a 45-yard Burns touchdown run.

But the two sides scored in bunches in the second quarter. The Wolverines scored on a Christian Keeler 10-yard run with the first play of the second quarter, then quarterback Seth Stratton hit Jaren Smith with a 5-yard flair pass to take the lead.

Montabella tied the game with a 19-yard pass from Jordan Balhorn to Trent Ewing two plays after Vestaburg’s last score, only to see the Wolverines score on a Stratton-to-Noah Johnston pass one play after a Mustang punt.

Almost two minutes later, Stratton found Keeler on a 5-yard pass to make is 26-14. But Burns scored with 36 seconds left in the first half to make it 26-20 at the half.

Vestaburg put the game away in the third quarter with a Stratton-to-Johnston 24-yard touchdown pass and an 80-yard interception return by Keeler.

Burns scored the Mustangs’ final touchdown on a nine-yard run up the middle in the fourth quarter, and Keeler got that back with a 16-yard run of his own for the final score.

“We just had too many turnovers, too many mental mistakes,” Montabella coach Shaun Balhorn said. “Penalties hurt us. We’d have some big plays offensively and they would get called back for a hold or a stupid penalty here and there. You can’t give three interceptions, one ran back for a touchdown.”

Stratton finished 12-of-16 passing for 240 yards and four touchdowns. That made up for Burns getting 26 carries for 215 yards and two touchdowns.

Stratton’s performance is “probably not a Vestaburg norm,” Ryckman said.

“What it’s going to do is take people out of the box,” he continued. “You pick your poison. We’re either going to throw the ball on you or we’re going to run. You better be balanced in stacking the box.”

Burns’ big night impressed Balhorn.

“Luke had a great game,” he said. “He ran the ball hard. That kid left everything on the field. He’s a good ball player. He’s got his head on right and he’s tough to bring down. We need to keep finding ways to get him the ball but we have to have other threats, too, so they can’t pack the box on us and bring him down.”

Jordan Balhorn was 8-of-22 passing for 138 yards but three interceptions.

Vestaburg is at home against Coleman on Sept. 9 while Montabella is at Carson City-Crystal that same night.