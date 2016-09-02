Vikings make comeback in defensive battle, beating Green Hornets, 14-13

STANTON — Both teams only scored twice each during the rivalry game between the Tri County Vikings and Central Montcalm Green Hornets, but every second of the 48-minute game was a nail-biter.

With Central Montcalm’s scoreboard down for the entire game, the anticipation of time built, especially in the last few minutes.

Down 13-6, the Vikings were staring down the end zone 71 yards away with less than three minutes to play in the game, time being shouted out periodically by the referees.

The entire game had been a defensive battle, but the play of the game was an offensive strike that came from the hands of a Viking, a back-up quarterback and foreign exchange student who actually hails from the land of Vikings — Norway.

Anders Leine, whose first three snaps in his career were fumbles just before the first half ended, connected on a perfect spiral pass to senior wide receiver Tyler Whitney on a third and 16 play to tie the game up at 13-13.

Without hesitation, Vikings coach Phil Butler went for the two-point conversion and got it on a short pass to Whitney, putting the Vikings up for the first time in the game and for good.

The Green Hornets made a serious last-second threat when senior Bo Studley caught a pass and ran down to Tri County’s 31-yard line but fumbled the ball as he was falling down, which the Vikings recovered to seal the game.

“It was unbelievable. It’s not the way we drew it up, but we’ll take it,” said Butler, whose team earned its first victory of the season, which was also its first win in the Central State Activities Association-Gold Conference. “Anders is an unbelievable story. He gets here two days before camp starts, and he’s calling me on the plane (from Norway) just trying to learn the offense. And for him to go into a no-huddle, spread offense and playing pretty much the entire second half and making two huge plays for us, it’s just unbelievable.”

In the first half, Central Montcalm’s defense dominated, intercepting Vikings starting quarterback Cayden Luchies twice, forcing fumbles, and making a phenomenal goal-line stance against a Vikings Wildcat-offense, led by senior tight end Quentin Stevens. Stevens would later be injured and sat out the second half of the game.

After intercepting a Vikings pass at Tri County’s 28-yard line, Central Montcalm offense punched in the first score in the second quarter when Green Hornets quarterback Zach Bigelow threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Veltkamp. An extra point made it 7-0 Green Hornets.

The score wouldn’t change until the third quarter, when a Vikings fumble was picked up by Green Hornets’ William Nava, who took it for a touchdown on a 60-yard scamper (extra point kick failed), making it 13-0 Green Hornets.

The Vikings offense finally came to life in the third quarter, with Leine connecting on a 43-yard touchdown pass to senior running back Gavin MacKenzie. After the extra point kick failed, the Vikings trailed 13-6.

Leine went 4-for-7 passing for 122 yards with two touchdown passes. Veltkamp finished 14-for-20 passing for 146 yards and one touchdown.

For Central Montcalm, the game was a heartbreaker.

“I think we really played strong defense for most of the entire game,” Green Hornets coach David Clay said. “Our only big mistake was the end, when we broke coverage on a wheel-route up the sideline and they were able to jump on us for that long touchdown.”

Both coaches said their teams played hard all 48 minutes of the game.

“Our defense carried us tonight,” Butler said. “They got us out of some big situations and created some big turnovers.”

This is the second consecutive outstanding defensive stance for the Green Hornets, Clay said.

“These kids played very aggressively. We did well last week, too,” Clay said. “They left it all out on the field. It is tough. The harder you work, the harder it is to lose. We wanted four quarters of all-out effort and they gave it to us. I cannot fault their fourth quarter effort.”

Studley led the Green Hornets defense with 13 tackles and one fumble recovery and one forced fumble. He also blocked an extra point kick. On offense, he had three receptions for 67 yards.

Logan Heater had nine tackles for Central Montcalm, followed by William Nava, who had five tackles.

For the Vikings, Ray Smith had 10 tackles, followed by Mathieu Flintoff with eight tackles and MacKenzie with six tackles.

Tri County (1-1 overall) will play its first home game next week against Big Rapids, while Central Montcalm (0-2) will travel to Grant.

NOTE: Vikings senior wide receiver Brandon VanDyke suffered what coaches said was a concussion during the fourth quarter, which the game was delayed for about 20 minutes. He was taken off the field on a stretcher to the hospital by emergency responders. Coach Butler said Friday morning VanDyke was sore but his vitals were great.